Monument Wealth Management Announces Two Well-Established Women in Finance As New Partners To Enhance Leadership Team

ALEXANDRIA, Va, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Wealth Management announces Emily M. Harper, CFP(R) and Jessica L. Gibbs, CFP(R) as partners of the private wealth management firm. Both women were identified by Monument's co-founders, Dean J. Catino, CFP(R), CPWA(R) and David B. Armstrong, CFA as razor-sharp, innovative leaders fully capable of carrying out their original vision of providing clarity and straightforward advice to their clients.

"Over their years with Monument, Emily and Jessica have earned the trust and confidence of every client and their teammates," says Catino. "I have confidence that they will continue to grow their leadership responsibilities and have a significant impact on the long-term evolution of the firm."

Gibbs started her career at Monument in April 2015 as a Financial Planning Associate and was later promoted to Director of Private Wealth Design in 2019. Harper joined as a Private Wealth Advisor in September of 2017. Both Gibbs and Harper took part in Monument's internal Path for Advancement Program, created by the founders to encourage employees to expand their leadership skills and aspirations within the firm.

"Monument is not just the place where I developed my financial planning skills. It is the place where I felt encouraged to stretch myself and take on new leadership roles," says Gibbs. "Becoming a partner is just the newest extension of the support and encouragement I have felt since I first walked through the doors."

Both Gibbs and Harper bring a very unique perspective to the industry. Gibbs co-hosts Monument's Off the Wall podcast along with co-founder, David Armstrong and holds the title of Forbes Top Next Generation Advisor. Harper has had many opportunities to share her thought leadership expertise with small business owners and entrepreneurs. You can find her work on Small Business Daily and CEO Blog Nation.

"The talented people who make up the Monument Team are critically important in helping our clients achieve their goals, both personal and financial," says Harper, "I'm excited to continue the amazing precedent our co-founding partners have set in being such supportive, people-focused leaders."

Armstrong emphasized how executing a strategy to develop the next generation of leaders will ensure that the future is bright for the entire team and gives their clients the benefit of multi-generational advice.

"Jessica and Emily have proven they possess the talent to be the next generation of Monument leaders," says Armstrong. "Their initiative, passion, knowledge, and empathy are leadership traits that every organization seeks out in leaders."

The Monument team is looking forward to the great things both Gibbs and Harper will accomplish in their new leadership roles.

Monument Wealth Management is a registered investment advisory firm that offers unfiltered opinions and straightforward advice that properly frames all risk, removing the hassle. To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit monumentwealthmanagement.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Monument Wealth Management