Monumental Sports & Entertainment and TikTok Announce Partnership

TikTok to Serve as Official Partner of the Washington Capitals; TikTok Logo Will Debut on the Caps Road Jersey Beginning with the 2024-25 season

TikTok to Serve as Presenting Partner of Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration

Partnership Activates Across NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics, NBA G-League's Capital City Go-Go and NBA2K's Wizards District Gaming

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and TikTok announced today a multi-year partnership that will see TikTok as an official partner of the NHL's Washington Capitals. In addition, the partnership includes the Capitals road jersey, the entitlement of the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration, in-arena branding and unique programming elements specific to the Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics, NBA G-League's Capital City Go-Go and NBA2K's Wizards District Gaming.

The partnership will launch immediately and extend season-long across MSE's NHL, NBA, WNBA, G-League and NBA2K properties and media entities, inclusive of Monumental Sports Network, through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. A highlight of the partnership includes the Capitals white road game jersey featuring the TikTok logo for all road games beginning with the Capitals Sept. 24 game versus the Boston Bruins in Boston. In addition, TikTok also becomes the title sponsor of the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration, featuring tentpole events and initiatives celebrating 50 years of Capitals hockey as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by TikTok.

"As a sports enterprise with a large and diverse fan base, we are excited to utilize TikTok to uniquely connect, entertain and interact with fans across all of our Monumental Sports teams, starting with the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration this fall," said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE. "TikTok empowers our fans to share their passion for the Caps and all our teams in their own unique ways, and we are excited by the opportunity the partnership provides to continue to grow the game, showcase our players' personalities and innovatively engage with the TikTok community through content creation."

The Washington Capitals are currently the eighth most-followed NHL team on TikTok, with more than 387,700 followers. The team's account features content highlighting players and their personalities both on- and off-the ice, with more than 10.3 million TikTok likes to date and over 14.4k posts on TikTok using #washingtoncapitals. Globally, #hockey has 2.7M posts, while #hockeytok has 209.3k posts.

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment is home to some of the country's most iconic and beloved sports franchises on TikTok. From behind-the-scenes content and mic'd-up moments, to exclusive access to players, the teams connect with their passionate fans by leaning into the platform in new and creative ways," said Kate Jhaveri, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with MSE as they celebrate 50 years of the Washington Capitals, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey in bringing the joy of sports to a new generation of fans on TikTok."

TikTok will also serve as the presenting partner of Washington Capitals road games on Monumental Sports Network as well as the Capitals Road to Success radio feature on the Capitals Radio Network during regular season road games. Monumental Sports Network is the MSE owned and operated network holding the exclusive local television media rights for the Capitals, reaching 3M+ homes in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia market.

TikTok will be the Capitals first-ever road jersey partner. In 2021, the Capitals were the first NHL team to announce a jersey partner with the announcement of Caesars Sportsbook as the team's jersey partner for the Capitals home and third jerseys worn at Capital One Arena.

