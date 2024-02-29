Monumental Sports partners with Synamedia to power its newly launched sports network

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), one of America's leading sports and entertainment families, has chosen Synamedia's Video Network solutions to distribute high-value sports content, along with other programming, to its newly launched Monumental Sports Network (recently acquired from Comcast/NBC Universal). MSE, which owns the broadcast rights in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area for the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, and WNBA's Washington Mystics, launched Monumental Sports Network to give their loyal viewers a revamped way to watch their favorite games, athletes and other related content.

Recently awarded for its network's transformation into a state-of-the-art digitally focused media platform, MSE was steadfast in its search for a smart and forward-looking partner with a proven portfolio to future-proof its broadcasting ecosystem. They needed technology that could be integrated quickly and accurately into their media distribution platform, supporting their ambitious network launch plans. They ultimately selected Synamedia's PowerVu technology for their primary distribution needs, based on Synamedia's proven track record.

Synamedia's portfolio helps broadcasters, content owners and streamers push sports technology to its limits, anticipating future demands for flexibility, scalability, and quality of experience. The Synamedia PowerVu endpoint is designed to support high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) and ultra high-definition delivery over satellite and IP terrestrial content distribution networks, thereby preparing Synamedia's customers for the transition to IP delivery. This technology is ideal for network expansions – like the one Monumental Sports Network is undergoing – due to its flexibility and compatibility. It can be configured either as a single-stream receiver for decoding to baseband analog/digital video, or as a multi-stream variant for bulk decryption and high-density transcoding applications.

"We initially chose Synamedia for its proven solutions and established leadership in the market," said Charlie Myers, Chief Technology Officer at Monumental Sports. "But not only are they helping solve our challenges today, they are preparing us for future growth. As technology evolves, we'll still be able to leverage Synamedia's solution, as it's fully compatible for IP distribution and its ease-of-use was incredibly important for our fast-paced growth plans. We are looking forward to exploring how both our new network and relationship with Synamedia will continue to evolve."

"We're thrilled to partner with MSE, a visionary sports organization, on their journey to expand the many ways they deliver exceptional viewing experiences to fans of the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics games," said Julien Signes, General Manager, Video Network, Synamedia. "The PowerVu technology is a no-brainer for regional sports broadcasting, as it prepares industry conglomerates for a smooth transition to the cloud and provides them with a trusted tool for expansion."

Monumental Sports Network's linear channel is available today at the same channel number where NBC Sports Washington was formerly found via Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu, Mediacom, Optimum, RCN or Spectrum, Verizon, YouTube TV, or other distributors' websites.

About Synamedia

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, and protect video. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetise, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, intelligence-led anti-piracy, and video network cloud and software solutions. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

X: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics games. Monumental Sports Network is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League's Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high-school and regional collegiate Division II-and-under sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area. For more, visit: https://www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com/.

