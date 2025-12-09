Monumental Woodworks LLC Launches "The Heartwood Revival" to Transform Flood Timber into Public Art

National Campaign Seeks $141,000 to Fuel Second Wave of Economic Recovery in Texas Hill Country

KERRVILLE, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Woodworks LLC is driving momentum for The Heartwood Revival, a national initiative leading the second wave of recovery following the July 2024 Guadalupe River flood.

The campaign seeks $141,000 to commission world-class chainsaw carvers to transform flood-salvaged timber into a permanent "Sculpture Trail of Hope" in Kerr and Kendall Counties.

"I grew up on this river, so seeing it recover is personal," says Dusty Kosmach, Project Director. "We are taking art therapy and turning it into a real economic driver that supports the families who live here."

Collaboration for Resilience

Monumental Woodworks is partnering with Extreme Weather Survivors (EWS), a national nonprofit dedicated to climate recovery. Serving as Community Liaison, EWS ensures local flood survivors guide the placement of every sculpture, making this a true community-led restoration.

The Sculpture Trail: An Economic Engine

The trail functions as a strategic economic catalyst:

Ingram and Hunt (Phase 1): With national data showing cultural tourists spend 2x more than residents , the initial monuments are designed to extend visitor dwell time and channel spending into rebuilding businesses.

With national data showing cultural tourists spend , the initial monuments are designed to extend and channel spending into rebuilding businesses. Expansion: Future plans link Kerrville to Comfort with 12+ additional sculptures to sustain regional tourism.

A Living Tribute

During the 14-day "Carving Revival," Master Carver Jeff Mohr and the Apex carving team will transform massive 2,000-pound flood logs into soaring scenes of resilience. This live-action transformation turns these recovered giants into symbols of endurance.

"These trees were more than features of the landscape; they were landmarks of cherished memories," says Jeff, Lead Artist.

Foundational Sponsor Roddy Tree Ranch has donated the venue and logs and artists lodging to make this production possible.

Join the Movement

To support the $141,000 goal, visit: https://www.monumentalwoodworks.com/heartwood-revival

The Heartwood Revival is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) charity. Contributions are tax-deductible.

About Monumental Woodworks LLC

Monumental Woodworks LLC is a Central Texas production company specializing in legacy landmark carvings and immersive events. Driven by "From the Roots, We Rise," the company combines world-class artistry with large-scale production to create economic resilience.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dusty Kosmach, Project Director

737-288-2799

[email protected]

https://www.monumentalwoodworks.com/heartwood-revival

