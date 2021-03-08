Monzingo Included in The KNOW Women Fort Myers Inaugural Book

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Beth Monzingo Link, owner of Monzingo Legal, announces selection to the inaugural KNOW Fort Myers book for 2020. KNOW Fort Myers, Volume One, features 71 high-achieving female leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs to know and do business with in Lee County, Florida. The book includes selectees in categories such as Business Services, Home & Life, Fashion, Health & Wellness, Food & Beverage and Nonprofit. Mary Beth Monzingo Link talks about the honor:

"It is truly an honor to be included in a publication with so many dynamic women in our community. But KNOW is more than a book, it is in The KNOW Collaborative where we network online, mingle at events, share business strategies, make key introductions, and have access to learning streams enjoying membership in a global network of professional women entrepreneurs and CEOs who go out of their way to help each other," she says.

About The KNOW Women

Launched in 2017, The KNOW Women began to bring more attention to dynamic women doing remarkable things in the Phoenix metro and has now spread to multiple cities across the U.S. As momentum grew, they have witnessed women doing business with each other, creating friendships, supporting each other, collaborating on projects together and so much more. For more information, see https://theknowwomen.com/.

About Monzingo Legal

Founded in 2013, Monzingo Legal, is national legal recruiting firm placing lawyers, paralegals, and directors in law firms. Monzingo also coaches job seekers and lawyers, managing partners and legal administrators on business building success strategies within their law firms. For more information, see https://monzingolegal.com/.

