MONZIT, The New On-Call Laundry App Launches In New York

Turn Laundry Into Clean Cash!

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MONZIT, the new on-call app that connects people who need their laundry washed with MONZAs living nearby who love to wash laundry, has officially launched today in the United States. The app is off to a successful start in the New York metropolitan area, and customers can find more information at www.monzit.com or by downloading the app from the Apple and Google Play stores.

MONZIT is the on-call laundry app that connects people who need their laundry washed, dried and folded with people living nearby who love to wash laundry. Make money with MONZIT!

Fast and precise, the MONZIT app is easy to use and charges customers based upon the exact weight of their laundry. The MONZA weighs the laundry in front of the customer then enters the weight into the app. The weight and calculated cost are instantly sent to the customer's phone for approval. Payment is then completed via credit card. The service includes washing, drying, and folding with the option for ironing, in a 24 hour turnaround. The customer selects their laundry service and enters their location, the app instantly connects them to the closest available MONZA, each of whom has been carefully screened and vetted using facial verification software. Live location tracking keeps the stationary party updated as to the other's ETA, no waiting idle or lost in transit.

"MONZIT is the ultimate answer, as those who crave lifestyle convenience are paired with motivated self-starters. The customer enjoys clean clothes on demand with no hidden costs, while simultaneously providing an income for laundry go-getter's eager to work. A win-win for all," says Franco Lagudi, the app's creator. Meeting the MONZA in person at the start of the job is essential for consumer confidence, it's the perfect opportunity for firsthand interaction between both parties.

The app can be used not only for those requiring laundry service, but for anybody wanting to join the MONZIT family. MONZAs have next to no upfront costs presuming they own or can access a washing machine and dryer, the only other requirement being an inexpensive portable digital luggage scale. It's free to become a MONZA, earn industry leading rates while working from the comfort of your own home.

We're excited that New Yorkers are the first in the world to experience MONZIT and we urge those with an entrepreneurial spirit to grab this 'side hustle bull by the horns.'

Media Contact:

Bill Southard

908-812-4341

[email protected]

SOURCE MONZIT