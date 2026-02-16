Moo & Oink Celebrates 50th Anniversary in 2026

A Chicago Icon Marks Five Decades of Flavor, Fun & Community

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moo & Oink®, the legendary Chicago-based meat brand known for its irresistible hot links, beloved jingles, and unforgettable personality, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. Since 1976, Moo & Oink has been a staple at cookouts, block parties, and family gatherings throughout Chicagoland, earning generations of loyal fans with its high-quality meats and unmistakable flair.

To honor this milestone, Moo & Oink will roll out a yearlong series of special events, new products, and retailer celebrations designed to bring fans together and pay tribute to the brand's roots. Shoppers will see a commemorative 50th Anniversary badge across Moo & Oink packaging, along with special in-store sampling events, mascot appearances, and displays at participating retailers.

"Moo & Oink has always been about bringing people together," said Josephine Beavers, Chairperson, Beavers Holdings. "For 50 years, this brand has been part of Chicago's neighborhoods and celebrations, and we're honored to carry that tradition forward. This anniversary is a thank-you to the customers who grew up with us, the retailers who stood by us, and the city that continues to make Moo & Oink a true Chicago original."

Fans can also expect nostalgic throwbacks, new surprises, an updated version of the iconic Moo & Oink jingle, and fun experiences across the brand's social media channels throughout the year.

To learn more about the anniversary festivities or find Moo & Oink products, visit www.moo-and-oink.com or stop by participating Chicagoland retailers. Follow Moo & Oink on social media for updates on events, promotions, and more.

About Moo & Oink

Since 1976, Moo & Oink has been known for its big flavor, unforgettable personality, and joyful place in Chicago food culture. Acquired and revitalized in 2012 by Best Chicago Meat Company, LLC, a second-generation Black-owned family business, the brand is now found on grocery shelves across the Midwest. As Moo & Oink marks its 50th anniversary, it looks ahead to its next chapter of bringing people together through great food and shared memories.

SOURCE Moo & Oink