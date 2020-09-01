MOO Releases Designable and Recyclable Face Masks Made in America

Building on its reputation for making great design accessible to all, MOO designed the masks for businesses of all sizes who want to demonstrate a uniquely branded and unified front when it comes to helping their employees and customers during Covid-19, in an environmentally friendly way. Each mask is built from a single sheet of paper with no glue, elastic, or other material, making them 100% recyclable.

While there are many masks now on the market, MOO considered the practical needs of businesses and their customers and quickly realized there was ample room for innovation. In addition to being more planet-friendly than existing disposable masks, key product features include:

The lightweight cotton paper makes it easier to breathe - as well as to speak and be heard clearly - important attributes in any business setting, from coffee shops and grocery stores to open houses and public transportation.

While masks are mandatory at most places of business, customers often realize they have forgotten theirs right before they walk in the door. MOO's masks are priced competitively, allowing businesses of all sizes to have complimentary face coverings on hand, bringing customers in, instead of sending them home.

Many masks on the market just don't fit everybody. MOO employed its patent-pending process that involves kirigami – the Japanese art of cutting paper – to provide a secure, comfortable fit that adapts to all adult face shapes and sizes.

"Masks have become an important weapon in the fight against the spread of the virus. However, the disposable blue masks I see people wearing every day are mostly imported, they're environmentally unfriendly, uncomfortable and pretty unappealing in their design," said Richard Moross, Founder and CEO of MOO. "As experts in paper and design, we wanted to reimagine the disposable face mask, making them sustainable, beautiful, and innovative in their construction and design."

MOO's customizable masks are competitively priced and require a minimum order of 100 at $0.99 per mask, with costs dramatically reduced as order size increases.

In addition to customizable masks, MOO is also launching a ready-to-wear line, starting at $29.75 for a package of 25 masks. These include all of the same design features as the customizable masks yet are made on iconic Colorplan paper, known across the globe for its refined beauty and unmatched quality. While not available for customization, these masks are:

Made with planet-friendly recyclable paper

Thoughtfully designed for a comfortable, secure fit

Provided in packs of 25, with five versatile colors in each pack - Cobalt blue, Candy pink, Marrs green, Real grey and Scarlet red

Lightweight and breathable

Please note that MOO masks are not medical-grade and are not intended for use in a surgical or clinical setting.

Photos and video available upon request.

About MOO, Inc.

MOO is a design, technology and manufacturing company headquartered in London, UK with US offices in Boston, Denver and Lincoln, RI. Launched in 2006, MOO aims to disrupt the trillion dollar global print industry by combining the values of professional design with accessibility and reach of the web: making great design available to everyone, everywhere. MOO focuses on helping its customers create, share or promote their professional identity and has subsequently become one of the fastest growing print businesses in the world, with over a million businesses served in over 200 countries in the last 2 years. For more information visit www.moo.com and follow @MOO on Instagram and Twitter and MOO.com on Facebook .

SOURCE MOO Inc.

Related Links

www.moo.com

