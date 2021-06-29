Moo-ving onto the Scene is the New Gateway Cow and She Has News!

More than ever consumers need affordable options in portable computing devices, and the new Gateway line makes it easier to stay connected while learning, working, creating, and gaming from anywhere.

"The Gateway brand provides consumers with affordable options featuring the most up-to-date technology to meet their computing needs," said Rodney Rad, executive vice president, GPU Company, licensee of the Gateway brand. "Having Walmart as the exclusive provider of Gateway products allows consumers to experience the notebooks on store floors as well as purchase online."

The new Gateway notebooks are available only at Walmart and are outfitted with 11th Gen Intel Core processors for faster startup and powerful connections. Gateway devices feature an ergonomically engineered design for use on-the-go and a fresh modern style. The new notebooks are available in a variety of vibrant colors and screen sizes and won't break the bank. There is a Gateway notebook for everyone and every budget.

"We are excited to offer the latest line-up of Gateway notebooks," said Nicole Qaqundah, senior merchandising director for computers – Walmart U.S. "Gateway is a high quality, trusted brand of computers and now our customers will be able to shop the Gateway assortment both in stores and on Walmart.com."

The Gateway lineup meets the demands for more affordable, but functional, devices that can satisfy multiple computing needs with its Ultra-Slim Notebook series, which includes notebooks with the latest generation processors from Intel.

The Gateway Ultra-Slim Notebooks feature the Intel Pentium Quad Core processors and 11th Gen Intel Core processors for lightning-fast connections and outstanding performance in a thin and light laptop. Intel processors provide exceptional computing power and visuals for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming, and entertainment.

The Ultra-Slim Notebooks are outfitted with Windows 10 Home, for easy start up and smooth connections, added security, password-free unlocking, and Focus Assist to block notifications. Windows 10 Home also includes Microsoft Photos and Xbox Game Bar to instantly chat with friends, monitor performance, and take screen recordings. As an extra bonus, one of the Ultra-Slim Pentium Notebooks comes in a vibrant green and includes Minecraft Starter Edition (a value of $26.99), which includes free updates and community creations.

"When you purchase a Gateway PC today, you are investing in a PC that will allow you to upgrade to Windows 11, which means you don't have to wait to experience a modern PC that is slim, light and provides long lasting battery life," said Nicole Dezen, vice president, device partner sales, Microsoft.

The Ultra-Slim Notebooks are available in blue, black, green, rose gold, silver, and purple, and now include the new colors red and charcoal grey available in the 11.6" screen with Intel Celeron processor and the 15.6" screen with the Intel Pentium processor.

For the ultimate versatility, the new Gateway products include a 2-in-1 Convertible Notebook, featuring Intel Celeron N4020 – Dual Core processor, Windows 10 Home, touch screen, front-facing camera, over 8 hours of battery life, and it comes loaded with Microsoft 365 premium personal apps and services.

The Ultra-Slim Notebooks also feature Tuned by THX™ for balanced exceptional audio for enjoyment of music, movies, and games. Tuned by THX means the Gateway notebooks are tuned to provide the best audio quality possible ensuring balanced sound reproduction, enhanced audio intelligibility, and optimal frequency responsiveness maximized for small speakers.

"We are pleased to be playing a key role in bringing this exciting lineup of Gateway laptops to Walmart," said Jason Fiber, chief operating officer, THX Ltd. "Tuned by THX helps to ensure consumers will get the best possible out-of-the-box audio experience from a small speaker set to enjoy warm, balanced audio for entertainment playback."

Gateway's latest lineup of affordable notebooks featuring the Intel processors includes:

11.6" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $199.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Celeron®, 4GB/64GB, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( $69.99 Value). Available Colors: Charcoal, Blue, Red, Green

) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Celeron®, 4GB/64GB, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( Value). Available Colors: Charcoal, Blue, Red, Green 11.6" 2-in-1 Convertible Notebook (MSRP: $229.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Celeron®, 4GB/64GB, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( $69.99 Value). Available Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple

) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Celeron®, 4GB/64GB, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( Value). Available Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $289.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Pentium™ Silver, 4GB/128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( $69.99 Value), Available Colors: Charcoal, Blue, Red, Green

) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Pentium™ Silver, 4GB/128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( Value), Available Colors: Charcoal, Blue, Red, Green 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $329.99 ) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Pentium™ Silver, 4GB/128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( $69.99 Value). Minecraft Edition Available Colors: Bright Green

) featuring Windows 10, Intel® Pentium™ Silver, 4GB/128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Includes 1 year Microsoft 365 Personal ( Value). Minecraft Edition Available Colors: Bright Green 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $459.99 ) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3, 4GB/128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple

) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3, 4GB/128GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $599.99 ) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, 16GB/512GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold , Green, Silver

) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, 16GB/512GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, , Green, Silver 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $499.99 ) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3, 8GB/256GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple

) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3, 8GB/256GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Purple 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook (MSRP: $699.99 ) featuring Windows 10, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, 16GB/512GB SSD, Tuned by THX™ for audio, Fingerprint Scanner. Available Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold , Green, Silver

These devices will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 after it becomes available later this year.

Gateway plans to introduce new products this summer including LTE powered devices, android tablets, and new notebooks for gaming and from the Creator Series.

About the Gateway Brand

Since its introduction in 1985, the Gateway brand has been associated with pioneering, technology stylish, user-friendly products, and world-class customer service. Visit www.gatewayusa.com for more information. Follow Gateway on Instagram @GoGateway and on Facebook @GoGateway

About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past 35 years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For more information visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter.

THX, Tuned by THX, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

