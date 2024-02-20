Mooala Debuts Organic "On-the-Go" Bananamilks at Sprouts

News provided by

Mooala

20 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

Kid-friendly, koala-ty yumminess now available nationwide

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooala, a leading organic plant-based milk brand, has launched its best-selling Bananamilks in an "on-the-go" format in Sprouts stores nationwide. Customers wanting a healthier, yet still delicious milk for their lunchbox, snack time, or on the go now have a shelf stable 8oz option in three different flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

Continue Reading
Mooala
Mooala

"Our Bananamilks come in craveable flavors that kids and adults love, and our organic ingredients and nutrition also pass the "mom-police" test," said Mooala CEO, Jeff Richards. We wanted families to have a guilt-free option for kids to enjoy; these are delicious and sneakily nutritious, with just a fraction of the sugar of other flavored milks."

Mooala's Bananamilk has become a household favorite in its traditional 48oz multi-serve package, but this is the brand's first single-serve version of its best-selling product. Mooala's newest innovation delivers convenience, health, and deliciousness rolled into one eco-friendly package. The single-serve line is sold at an SRP of $1.69 per 8oz unit.

In addition to being the first brick-and-mortar retailer for "on-the-go" Bananamilk, Sprouts is also the inaugural national retailer for Mooala's new Simple Organic line of Oatmilk and Almondmilk. Made with only three ingredients - organic oats or almonds, sea salt and filtered water - this is the cleanest it gets, and at an affordable price, too. Mooala's flagship products, including the Original Bananamilk and Chocolate Bananamilk, will also be available for purchase on Sprouts' shelves in the shelf stable milk section.

For hi-res images of Single Serve Bananamilk, click here. For more information or to find a store near you that carries Mooala, visit mooala.com. Mooala is also sold on Amazon.

About Mooala
Mooala is a leading organic plant-based milk brand, and one of the fastest-growing plant-based milk brands in the U.S. Mooala makes it so you never have to sacrifice yummy flavor for quality, healthy products, and vice versa. In just a few short years, Mooala has become the fastest-growing shelf stable, plant-based milk brand in the U.S. and is widely esteemed for its line of bananamilks, which are nut-free and dairy-free. Its new Simple line earned top spot in Eat This, Not That's ranking of healthiest dairy-free milks in 2023. Mooala, ranked No. 1,600 of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of growing businesses, is sold in premier store banners like Whole Foods, Kroger, Costco, Publix, Walmart, HEB and ALDI. For more information, visit mooala.com.

Media Contact:
Vicky Franco
619.410.2929
[email protected]

SOURCE Mooala

Also from this source

Mooala Launches Simple Line, Offering Three-Ingredient Organic Almondmilk & Oatmilk

Mooala Launches Simple Line, Offering Three-Ingredient Organic Almondmilk & Oatmilk

Mooala, the fastest-growing organic plant-based milk brand in the U.S., today launched its Simple line, the first-ever three-ingredient, organic,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.