DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooala , the fastest growing plant-based milk brand in the U.S., today announced the rollout of refreshed packaging across its full portfolio. The updated design provides clear communication around Mooala's ingredient sourcing, organic certification, and simple formulations, giving retailers and consumers an at-a-glance understanding of what sets the brand apart.

Mooala Introduces Updated Packaging, Highlighting Organic Ingredients and Brand Transparency

Known for making organic plant-based milks at an accessible price point, Mooala continues to differentiate itself through its commitment to USDA Organic ingredients, flavorful recipes, and category-leading innovation—including its popular Banana Milk and award-winning Simple line.

"Updating our packaging was about making sure the outside reflects what's always been true on the inside — homemade recipes, quality ingredients and premium flavor our fans keep coming back to," says Jeff Richards, Mooala Founder and CEO.

With this packaging refresh, Mooala reinforces its core promise: great-tasting, organic, non-GMO plant-based milks that put ingredient transparency front and center. The new packaging is available on shelves nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Costco, Kroger, H-E-B, Wegmans, Publix, Raley's, Walmart and more.

For more information about Mooala, visit mooala.com or follow along on Instagram at @mooala_koala .

About Mooala

Mooala is a leading organic plant-based milk brand, and one of the fastest-growing plant-based milk brands in the U.S. Mooala makes it so you never have to sacrifice flavor for quality, healthy products, and vice versa. In just a few short years, Mooala has become the fastest-growing shelf stable, plant-based milk brand in the U.S. and is widely esteemed for its line of banana milks, which are nut-free and dairy-free. Its new Simple line has earned awards for its Simple line in Good Housekeeping, SELF and Eat This, Not That!

