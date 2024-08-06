Mooala Launches Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk

Available now on Amazon and select Whole Foods Market locations for the frothiest, creamiest at-home latte yet

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooala, a leading organic plant-based milk brand, today announced the launch of its Organic Barista Blend Oatmilk. Steaming and frothing better than leading competitors, Mooala's Barista Blend offers elite performance and creamy taste without the added chemicals included in most mainstream barista oatmilks. Now available for purchase on Amazon and in select Whole Foods Market locations in a 32 oz. carton, the Barista Blend was designed alongside top baristas to create a rich, velvety foam, whether using a handheld frother or a barista-grade steamer. And it's not just for professionals – coffee lovers everywhere can craft a delicious, café-worthy beverage with organic ingredients in the comfort of their own home.

All of Mooala's plant-based milks are certified USDA-organic, which means they are never made with GMOs, herbicides, preservatives or toxic chemicals, and places strong emphasis on regenerative farming. While popular competitors include ingredients like rapeseed oil (aka canola oil) and chemical additives, Mooala's Organic Barista Blend ingredients are meticulously selected to ensure a superior product without compromise.

"Barista oatmilks try to mimic how dairy milk froths and steams. To accomplish this, most brands use low-grade oils and chemicals to achieve the desired performance. We spent years crafting an organic version without the scary stuff," said Mooala CEO, Jeff Richards. "Now baristas and at-home consumers don't have to choose between ingredient quality and exceptional performance."

Made with organic oats and expeller pressed organic sunflower oil, which is high-oleic and never chemically treated, Mooala sets itself apart by offering a clean, organic alternative. With only 90 calories and 5 grams of sugar per serving, health-minded consumers now have a solution for those seeking to reduce their exposure to glyphosate, an herbicide linked to cancer, as highlighted in this article from Well + Good.

For hi-res images of the Barista Blend, click here. For more information about Mooala's Barista Blend or its other organic products, visit mooala.com. To purchase Mooala Barista Blend, visit the Mooala Store on Amazon or use Mooala's store finder to purchase at a Whole Foods Market near you.

About Mooala

Mooala is a leading organic plant-based milk brand, and one of the fastest-growing plant-based milk brands in the U.S. Mooala makes it so you never have to sacrifice yummy flavor for quality, healthy products, and vice versa. In just a few short years, Mooala has become the fastest-growing shelf stable, plant-based milk brand in the U.S. and is widely esteemed for its line of bananamilks, which are nut-free and dairy-free. Its new Simple line earned top spot in Eat This, Not That's ranking of healthiest dairy-free milks in 2023. Mooala, ranked No. 1,600 of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of growing businesses, is sold in premier store banners like Whole Foods, Kroger, Costco, Publix, Walmart, HEB and Target. For more information, visit mooala.com.

