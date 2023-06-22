MOOCs Market size to grow at a CAGR of 34.26% from 2022 to 2027: The rise in regional MOOCs will drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global MOOCs market as a part of the global education market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global MOOCs market size is estimated to increase by USD 27,877.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 34.26%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MOOCs Market

MOOCs Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including 360training.com Inc., Alison, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Inc, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SkillShare Inc., Telefonica SA, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and XuetangX, among others

: 15+, Including 360training.com Inc., Alison, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Inc, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SkillShare Inc., Telefonica SA, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and XuetangX, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (xMOOCs and cMOOCs), subjects (technology, science, business and management, arts and humanities, and others), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

MOOCs market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 360training.com Inc., Alison, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Inc, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SkillShare Inc., Telefonica SA, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and XuetangX.

MOOCs Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The rise in regional MOOCs is driving the growth of the market. Though English is the main medium of instruction in the market, MOOCS are also available in various languages such as Chinese, German, and Spanish. Leading players such as Coursera offer courses in other languages. Moreover, there is a high demand for affordable online education in emerging economies, which has increased the growth potential for courses in local languages. By providing MOOCs in regional languages, vendors can overcome language-related challenges and increase their revenue in various markets.

Significant Trends -

The extensive application of MOOCs in corporate training is a key trend in the market. E-learning courses, interactive digital content, gamification, visual technologies, and adaptive learning help organizations design and develop training programs. With the help of MOOCs, they can implement self-paced learning methods. The demand for MOOCs has increased across the world for highly-skilled and medium-skilled workforce development. MOOCs have witnessed high traction in the SMB segment as well. Startups have started to enroll their employees in MOOCs to close the skills gap.

Key Challenges -

Completion rates are hindering the massive open online course market growth. High drop-out rates affect the profitability of many vendors. This can lead to low enrolments, which deters investors from funding MOOCs. Factors behind high drop-out rates include a lack of availability of appropriate recommendation systems and low scope for customization. These factors will impede the growth of the global MOOCs market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The MOOCs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this MOOCs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the MOOCs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the MOOCs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the MOOCs market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of MOOCs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online language learning market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2027. The online language learning market size is forecast to increase by USD 36,400.33 million. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (courses, solutions, and apps), language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,461.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services).

MOOCs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27,877.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360training.com Inc., Alison, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Inc, iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, SAP SE, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SkillShare Inc., Telefonica SA, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and XuetangX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Subjects



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global MOOCs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global MOOCs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Subject Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Subject Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 xMOOCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on xMOOCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on xMOOCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on xMOOCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on xMOOCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 cMOOCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on cMOOCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on cMOOCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on cMOOCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on cMOOCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Subjects

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Subjects - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Subjects - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Subjects

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Subjects



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Subjects

7.3 Technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Science - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Science - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Science - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Science - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Science - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Business and management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Business and management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Business and management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Business and management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Business and management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Arts and humanities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Arts and humanities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Arts and humanities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Arts and humanities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Arts and humanities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Subjects

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Subjects ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 360training.com Inc.

Exhibit 120: 360training.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: 360training.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: 360training.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 128: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 edX LLC

Exhibit 133: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Instructure Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 136: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 iTutorGroup Inc

Exhibit 139: iTutorGroup Inc - Overview



Exhibit 140: iTutorGroup Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: iTutorGroup Inc - Key offerings

12.9 iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

Exhibit 142: iversity Learning Solutions GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 143: iversity Learning Solutions GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: iversity Learning Solutions GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 145: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 149: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 151: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 152: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.12 Seek Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Seek Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Seek Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Seek Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Seek Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 SkillShare Inc.

Exhibit 158: SkillShare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: SkillShare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SkillShare Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Telefonica SA

Exhibit 161: Telefonica SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Telefonica SA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Telefonica SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Telefonica SA - Segment focus

12.15 Udacity Inc.

Exhibit 165: Udacity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Udacity Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 169: Udemy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Udemy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Udemy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 XuetangX

Exhibit 173: XuetangX - Overview



Exhibit 174: XuetangX - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: XuetangX - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio