mood33 Launches New Line of Hemp-Infused Herbal Teas

Each bottle of mood33 provides 33mg of full-spectrum hemp to effectively support the body's endocannabioid system (ECS). The six delicious mood-specific flavors each offer a unique blend of herbs and botanicals designed to work synergistically to deliver different mood-based "states". Whether you seek Joy, Peace, Calm, Energy, Passion or Wellbeing, there's no waiting to feel the effect, thanks to mood33's fast-absorbing nano-emulsion technology. mood33 utilizes proprietary CBD microencapsulation to ensure its hemp extracts achieve water solubility and increased bioavailability. In addition to being vegan and non-GMO, mood33's line of hemp teas are non-intoxicating and free of preservatives, artificial sweeteners or colors. The convenient, re-sealable aluminum bottle allows you to drink whatever amount you prefer and "chill" the rest for later.

mood33 is dedicated to revitalizing hemp as an important new agricultural system, proudly powered by ethical and sustainably sourced Evo Hemp. "We are psyched to be the first ready-to-drink tea beverage to offer consumers a U.S.-based hemp supply chain that helps Native American farmers and their families build a better economy by growing organic hemp," says Co-Founder Eric Schnell.

"mood33 was an early pioneer and advocate in California's cannabis-infused beverage space," says Michael Christopher, fellow Co-Founder of mood33. The company's third Co-Founder, Steven Kessler, adds, "Our latest hemp tea product launch provides more inclusive mood-boosting options for customers nationwide. We have invested a significant amount of R&D into creating a clean tasting and fast-acting hemp product that can be easily incorporated into a variety of dynamic and wellness-focused lifestyles."

mood33's Hemp-Infused Herbal Tea will debut at BevNET Live in Santa Monica, California on December 6-10th. Consumers in New York can find mood33's Hemp-Infused Herbal Teas at select grocery outlets in November, and the brand will be available nationwide starting in January 2020. The complete line-up includes:

Joy – Peach & Yerba Mate

– Peach & Yerba Mate Energy – Raspberry Lemon, Guayusa and Green Tea

– Raspberry Lemon, Guayusa and Green Tea Peace – Watermelon, Mint & Basil

– Watermelon, Mint & Basil Wellbeing – Blueberries, Reishi Shrooms & Hops

– Blueberries, Reishi Shrooms & Hops Calm – Lavender & Chamomile

– Lavender & Chamomile Passion – Passionfruit, Hibiscus & Lime

About mood33

mood33 is a premium, award-winning California-based infused beverage brand. Inspired by ancient herbal remedies, Ayurvedic principles and traditional Chinese herbal medicine, mood33 beverages were created to celebrate the mood-based benefits of the cannabis and hemp plants. Each bottle is infused with synergistic herbs, botanicals and either THC or the full spectrum of cannabinoids known to provide targeted benefits for wellness-seeking consumers. The company is co-founded by veteran beverage and marketing executives Eric Schnell and Steven Kessler who created Steaz, the first USDA Organic Certified sparkling tea brand that exited to a strategic buyer in 2016, and Michael Christopher, a former collegiate athlete, technology entrepreneur and cannabis start-up business developer. The trio teamed up to create a better way to consume cannabis and CBD-rich hemp without the risks associated with smoking, while still enjoying the pain-relieving and mood-elevating benefits of this amazing plant. The mood33 THC brand is currently sold in over 60 premium cannabis retailers in the state of California and received a 2018 Beverage Digest Award and the Hemp brand just won the 2019 ECRM Buyer's Choice Award. For more information, visit www.mood33.com .

