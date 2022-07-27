"Moo"dia Advisory: Moo Moo Express to Celebrate Grand Opening of Second Grove City Location with Free Crème De La Crème VIP Car Washes July 29 through August 7, 2022

Who: Moo Moo Express Car Wash







What: Moo Moo Express Car Wash is celebrating its 24th Central Ohio Grand Opening with 10 days of free car washes at the new Grove City Moo, located at 2615 London Groveport Rd.









From July 29 – August 7, 2022 customers will receive a FREE signature Crème De La Crème VIP car wash ($18 value) when they bring a monetary donation to benefit The Marcus Project.









100% of all donations will help The Marcus Project continue their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.









Other Grove City South Moo Grand Opening incentives include the following:



$50 Moo Moo Express Gift Cards will be available for purchase at the new Grove City South Moo for only $25 from July 29 – August 7, 2022 with ALL proceeds being donated back to The Marcus Project.

Customers who sign up for a Crème De La Crème VIP Unlimited Wash Club Membership at the new Grove City South Moo will receive their first month for only 99¢ (regularly $32.99/month).

Moo Moo Express Car Wash 2615 London Groveport Rd. location only









Where:

When: Friday, July 29 – Sunday, August 7, 2022 Hours: Monday – Saturday 7:00am – 8:00 pm; Sunday 9:00am – 6:00pm











** Ribbon Cutting with Moo Moo Express Founder John Roush scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:30am.