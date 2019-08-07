Moody Air Force Base Makes Strides Toward Total Energy Resiliency through Partnership with Schneider Electric

VALDOSTA, Ga., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and sustainability expert, Schneider Electric, today announced a task order win with Moody Air Force Base (Moody AFB) to improve energy resiliency at the base through an energy efficiency and infrastructure improvement project. The $11.2 million task order includes a 2.5 mega-watt (MW) on-site solar array, a base-wide LED lighting upgrade, expansion of its energy management controls system (EMCS), and fundamental infrastructure upgrades throughout the base in more than 60 buildings, totaling 2 million square feet. The project is expected to generate more than $21 million in guaranteed energy savings over 23 years.

Federal entities are continuously looking for new ways to increase energy resiliency and independence across bases within each military branch. Through the partnership with Schneider Electric, Moody AFB is taking the next step towards this goal by incorporating renewable energy alternatives into their infrastructure and entered an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) with Schneider Electric to install an industrial-sized solar PV system, in addition to multiple energy conservation measures. With this contracting mechanism, Moody AFB found a cost-effective way to secure funding and implement the solution.

"The Air Force is improving its ability to manage energy supply and demand in a way that enhances mission capability and readiness while helping address the nation's broader energy challenges," says Don Montgomery, Moody Air Force Base Energy Manager. "Optimizing demand and using resources efficiently will allow the Air Force to increase its mission capabilities as outlined by the Air Force's Energy Vision to Enhance Mission Assurance Through Energy Assurance. Moody AFB is proud to do its part to meet this vision by partnering with Schneider Electric on an ESPC."

Leveraging its federal ESPC experience working with military bases including Fort Huachuca, Naval Base Coronado, and Naval Base San Clemente Island, Schneider Electric will install a comprehensive energy project including 2.5 megawatts of clean electrical power directly offsetting a portion of the installation's utility bill. The solar energy generated will also allow the base to defer current energy that is being sourced from nuclear, coal and gas sources for a more sustainable alternative. The renewable asset helps support the base's long-term energy resilience objectives and allows it to be more energy independent.

Schneider Electric's comprehensive energy efficiency and infrastructure improvement project will implement many measures including:

EMCS expansion and scheduling for increased visibility of energy

Replacing current interior and exterior lighting systems with LED technology

Updated HVAC/Variable Frequency Drive systems to improve air quality and comfort for airmen

Transformer replacement for enhanced energy efficiency and added resilience and reliability

Construction began in July 2019 and is anticipated to last 18 months.

"We look forward to working with Moody Air Force Base to bring our strong history and expertise with federal agencies to enhance their energy program and to help put them on a structured path toward increased resiliency," said Jeff Sherman, Senior Director, Schneider Electric. "It's a privilege to collaborate with Department of Defense facilities to support their efforts to achieve energy and operational objectives."

Over the past 27 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 750 energy savings performance contract (ESPC) projects across the nation, saving its clients more than $2 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.

For more information on how Schneider Electric helps federal agencies tackle their top priorities with energy efficiency, please visit www.schneider-electric.us/fedgov.

