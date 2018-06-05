Moody Family's Historic $45M Rio Bonito Ranch Sells In 10 Months;

Rio Bonito Ranch was built in the 1920s by William L Moody III and had not changed ownership in 87 years. Then owned by multiple heirs and beneficiaries of the South Texas' powerhouse, pioneering Moody family, the ranch had never been available in modern history for sale, until listed by Bernard Uechtritz' Icon Global Group in Dallas. Uechtritz brought the complex and multi-layered deal first to market and then to sale, listed at $45 million by securing the unanimous consent of nine heirs and their respective legal teams, which also included a deceased estate, its executor and lawyer in April of 2017. The deal was marketed, sold and closed in less than 10 months. Now, Uechtritz and Icon Global are selling the equally iconic Northrup Family's Pipe Creek Ranch for $49.5 million. "Difficult, complex, one of a kind and unique is what we do," said Uechtritz. "These types of property's require specific and special campaigns and I've spent 30 years refining the process."

The Northrup Family's approx. 5,000-acre ranch in Boerne, TX spans across Bandera, Kerr and Kendall counties, just 10 miles from Bandera, TX, the "Cowboy Capital of the World."

Pipe Creek Ranch is rich in history and has been privately owned by the founding family for over 80 years. Inventor-entrepreneur, Leonard "Lynn" Northrup Jr. purchased the estate in the late 1920s. He was a well-known pioneer in the air conditioning and solar energy industry. He notably earned 14 patents and his family was one of the first to have central AC in Dallas. Northrup Jr. continued his breakthrough work until he passed in 2016. He is survived by children Chip Northrup and Susan Eldredge, current owners of Pipe Creek Ranch.

The ranch encompasses 4.4 miles of spring-fed Pipe Creek, abundant wildlife and charming Hill Country homes. The private, secluded property is surrounded by 6,000 acres of other privately owned ranches and adjacent to 3,000 acres of state protected wilderness area, known as the 3K's.

A reclusive retreat, built for entertainment and family, the ranch's large main residence includes five bedrooms and six baths – each with a veranda. A few additional features include expansive living spaces, two outdoor kitchens, two bar areas and a 500-bottle wine room. Steps away is a freshwater grotto like all natural cave.

Enormous century-old Live Oak trees and water resources line Northrup Pipe Creek Ranch, creating a riparian habitat for wildlife. The wildlife is comprised of white-tailed deer, turkey, dove and occasionally elk and hogs.

As part of a carefully designed Conservation Development Plan, the ranch is involved in numerous conservation programs, earning a USDA Organic certification as a land holding.

International real estate advisor Bernard Uechtritz and his Icon Global Group (www.Icon.Global) are specialists in the marketing and sale of unique ranches and one of a kind properties. Icon Global is the leading ranch and specialist property sales group across Texas as well as the leading ranch sales team associated with both Briggs Freeman Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty Worldwide.

In 2016 Uechtritz successfully led the record-breaking worldwide marketing and sales campaign of the largest sale in US ranching history - the W.T. Waggoner Ranch. The $725 million-dollar listing was also the highest sale ever recorded in the history of Sotheby's International Realty globally. With a career spanning 30 years, Uechtritz sells exclusive, unique and often difficult real estate. He is known as the "go-to, can-do" fixer of formidable deals. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is a luxury brokerage headquartered in North Texas. Its award-winning agents, serving clients from offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, Lakewood, Uptown, The North and The Ballpark, achieved a record-breaking sales volume of $3.05 billion in 2017. Independently owned and operated by president and CEO Robbie Briggs, the firm specializes in the purchase and sale of significant properties, from historic and contemporary to waterfront, ranch and land. The company's deep-rooted connections, superior marketing resources and global strategies, as part of the $95 billion Sotheby's International Realty network, bring the extraordinary to every client. Its www.briggsfreeman.com website is a cutting-edge portal for properties, neighborhoods, schools, virtual tours and more.

