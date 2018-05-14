Moody Foundation Awards More Than $12.5 Million 'Generation Moody' Investment In Programs Benefiting Galveston Youth

"Galveston will always be special to the Moody family, and Generation Moody is a long-term investment in the Galveston community," said Ross R. Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation and CEO of National Western Life Group. "Generation Moody helps give students the chance to further their learning and growing beyond the classroom toward academic, and ultimately career, success."

The first Generation Moody grants primarily focused on evolving Galveston ISD's 5-year summer and after-school programs and scaling up professional development programs. Professional development offered through Generation Moody grants is available not only to grant recipient schools, but also to employees of peer schools, representing a new level of collaboration.

The grants announced today continue to focus on those areas while also funding professional development for social emotional learning and specific dual-credit expenses for secondary and Galveston College students, for courses included in Galveston Career Connect.

"The Moody Foundation is dedicated to Galveston's future, and that future begins with children and their education," said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, chairman and executive director of the Moody Foundation. "Through Generation Moody, Galveston is uniting around students to create a stronger community with more opportunity for every child."

Generation Moody grants support nonprofit organizations that are focused on student achievement in areas such as literacy, science, technology and math. Today's grant recipients include:

Ambassadors Preparatory Academy

Galveston Children's Museum

Holy Family Catholic School

Nia Cultural Center, Inc.

Upward Hope Academy

Causeway Galveston

Galveston Career Connect

"Generation Moody connects longstanding Moody Foundation projects like the Moody Scholars program and more recent Moody Early Childhood Education Center to fully support a child's educational development," said Angela Blair, director of education for the Moody Foundation. "Along with the recent Galveston ISD bond passing to fund repairs on aging GISD schools, we're excited to see the island education community coming together to support Galveston youth from 'cradle to career.'"

About the Moody Foundation

The Moody Foundation was established by W.L. Moody, Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody in 1942 to share their good fortune and make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Since then, the Moody Foundation has made more than $1.5 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured and inspired generations of Texans. Learn more at MoodyF.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moody-foundation-awards-more-than-12-5-million-generation-moody-investment-in-programs-benefiting-galveston-youth-300647930.html

SOURCE The Moody Foundation

Related Links

https://moodyf.org

