Moody Law Group Earns Top Tier Ranking by Best Law Firms Guide

Recognition marks firm's eighth year on legal listing

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Law Group has been named to the 2024 list of Best Law Firms by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most highly regarded legal directories in the country. The firm is ranked as a Tier 1 firm for real estate law in the Houston area, the highest ranking in any specific geographic region.

Firms selected to the annual Best Law Firms list are vetted by the Best Lawyers editorial staff, which evaluates peer reviews, ratings from clients, comprehensive submissions submitted by the firms and conducts meticulous independent research to determine honorees.

"Our firm is proud to mark our eighth year on the Best Law Firms list," said Moody Law Group founder John S. Moody, Jr. "What makes receiving this award so special is that it is based on input from both our clients and peers. It doesn't get any better than that."

To be considered for the Best Law Firms recognition, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America. Moody Law Group has five, including Mr. Moody and attorneys Julie Barry, Kelly Beaudry, Tania Hovel and Robert C. Walker. All were recognized for excellence in real estate law.

Mr. Moody, who is board certified in commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, also was recently recognized by Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers for his real estate practice. He was also named to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America list.

To view the full list of Best Law Firms online, visit: https://www.bestlawfirms.com/.

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:

Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.

