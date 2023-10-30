Moody Law Group Founder John S. Moody, Jr. Named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America

Moody Law Group PLLC

30 Oct, 2023, 13:07 ET

Honorees described as 'the lawyers who know how to get the deal done'

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Law Group founder John S. Moody, Jr. has been named to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America, a listing of top U.S. lawyers who routinely handle some of the nation's biggest deals.

"These are the lawyers who know how to get the deal done," writes Lawdragon publisher Katrina Dewey in her description of this year's honorees. "These lawyers have swagger beyond belief … working with a staggering level of complexity where success comes down to the details of the deal."

Mr. Moody, who is marking his first year on the Lawdragon listing, is the only Houston real estate attorney to be included in the 2024 guide. Other honorees include lawyers with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, securities, private equity, taxes, real estate, tech transactions and licensing, healthcare, life sciences, emerging companies, and IPOs.

Board certified in commercial real estate by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Moody's vast experience includes the representation of developers, owners, financial institutions, families, and private equity firms. He and his firm are regularly called upon to provide strategic perspectives on real estate development, investments, and holdings.

In addition to his Lawdragon honor, Mr. Moody has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers. He is also a regular commentator on Houston real estate matters and often hosts panel discussions about the city's real estate market.

"This is an incredible group of attorneys. To be included among them is an honor," said Mr. Moody. "Ultimately, this is about my clients. The real reward is the trust they put in me to help them get their deals done. There's nothing I enjoy more."

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:
Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.   

