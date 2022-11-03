Moody Law Group Named Among Top Houston Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America

Firm recognized for excellence in real estate law

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a seventh consecutive year, Moody Law Group has earned a place on the list of Best Law Firms in America by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America. The Houston-based law firm received a Tier 1 ranking in the Houston metropolitan area for outstanding work in real estate law, the highest ranking for a specific region.

Those chosen for the annual Best Law Firms list are selected based on an extensive checklist of criteria. This includes ratings from clients and peer review from other top lawyers and law firms, as well as a comprehensive assessment of information provided by law firms during the formal submission process.

The firms selected for this listing must have at least one attorney recognized for excellence by The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most prestigious listings of legal professionals in the country. Just 5 percent of the practicing lawyers in the U.S. make that list each year. Moody Law Group had five lawyers earn a spot on the most recent list: firm founder John S. Moody, Jr. , as well as Julie Barry , Kelly Beaudry , Tania Hovel , and Robert C. Walker.

"This is an incredibly hard-working group of lawyers, and I am very proud of the work we are able to do each and every day," said Mr. Moody. "It is really nice to have that work recognized by both our clients and our colleagues – it's really something special"

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication company in the legal profession, providing trusted rankings and information on lawyers from dozens of countries in all practice areas for more than four decades. To view a complete list of firms and attorneys selected this year, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/ .

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:

Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com .

