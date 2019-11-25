Moody Nolan Elevates Jonathan Moody to CEO

Jonathan, an architect, joined the firm in 2011 as a senior associate and was promoted to partner a year later. He was elevated to president three years ago, becoming one of the youngest architectural firm presidents in the United States.

"I am humbled and honored to be named the next CEO of Moody Nolan and look forward to building on the strong foundation established over the past 37 years," Jonathan Moody said.

Curt Moody, who co-founded the firm in 1982 as a two-person operation, has seen the company grow to 12 offices and become the largest African American-owned architectural firm in the country. As chairman, he will continue to provide active, hands-on leadership and strategic focus.

"I am not stepping away by any means," Curt Moody said. "But Jonathan has proven himself a highly capable leader, and the time is right to tap the energy and fresh outlook that Jonathan brings to the table."

Moody Nolan also announced a new four-member Executive Team established to provide a holistic approach to the care and growth of the 12 Moody Nolan offices around the country. While the four Team members will continue in their current project responsibilities, the Team provides a formal structure to facilitate strategic interaction among the firm's leadership. Executive Team members are:

Eileen Goodman, Partner and Director of Interior Design now adds Executive Vice President to her title.

"The Executive Team provides a wealth of knowledge and experience that Moody Nolan can leverage when we are confronted with major decisions into the future," said Jonathan Moody. "Together, we intend to pursue a vision based on growth, impact, design and diversity while respecting and maintaining a culture built over many years."

About Moody Nolan

Founded in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, Moody Nolan has grown to encompass 12 cities. In addition to its Columbus headquarters, the firm operates regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Covington, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New York City and Washington, D.C. With more than 230 employees, Moody Nolan specializes in corporate, education, sports/recreation, collegiate, healthcare, housing/mixed-use and public service facilities.

More About Jonathan Moody

Education

2007-2008 – University of California, Los Angeles, Master of Architecture

2002-2007 – Cornell University, Bachelor of Architecture and minor in Africana Studies

Positions Held

Moody Nolan, Inc., CEO – effective January 2020

Moody Nolan, Inc., President – January 2016 to present

CannonDesign, Designer – August 2008 to July 2011

Cornell University, Pre-Freshman Summer Program Advisor – June 2004 to August 2004

Awards

2015, AIA Columbus Merit Award : Jonathan's conceptual design for the Martin Luther King Library won an AIA Columbus Merit Project Award.

: Jonathan's conceptual design for the Martin Luther King Library won an AIA Columbus Merit Project Award. 2010, CannonDesign Ideas Challenges Award : Jonathan was honored with the Ideas Challenge Award, presented by CannonDesign in Los Angeles for innovative project process approach.

: Jonathan was honored with the Ideas Challenge Award, presented by CannonDesign in for innovative project process approach. 2007, Alpha Rho Chi Medal for Professionalism : Jonathan received the Alpha Rho Chi Medal, which is offered each year to more than 100 schools of architecture, whose faculty select a graduating senior they feel best exemplifies these qualities. Alpha Rho Chi is the national fraternity for architecture and the allied arts.

: Jonathan received the Alpha Rho Chi Medal, which is offered each year to more than 100 schools of architecture, whose faculty select a graduating senior they feel best exemplifies these qualities. Alpha Rho Chi is the national fraternity for architecture and the allied arts. 2006, National Organization of Minority Architects, Student Design Competition: Jonathan won the Student Design Competition sponsored by the National Organization of Minority Architects for a concept design for film school in Queens, New York .

SOURCE Moody Nolan