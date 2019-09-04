Moody Nolan Welcomes Three AIA Fellows To The Firm

David B. Meleca, FAIA, NCARB, LEED AP BC+D, joins Moody Nolan as Principal and Director of Classical Design after many years as founder and owner of David B. Meleca Architects in Columbus. Over the years, David has become known for his achievements in traditional architecture, design and documentation. He has also been commonly considered one of the top five architects in the country for traditional Catholic church design. At Moody Nolan, David will apply his deep talent in education, multifamily, office, residential, restaurant and retail architecture to other unique design opportunities.

Tim Fishking, FAIA, NCARB, comes to Moody Nolan as Principal and Healthcare Practice Leader. Tim, who most recently served as principal and practice leader at HOK and spent more than 30 years at NBBJ before that, has a passion for offering patients the best care environments and a desire to enhance the ability of healthcare providers to serve them. Besides his work on hospitals, ambulatory centers and other healthcare facilities, he brings valuable experience in mixed-use development, government building, academic facilities, and corporate offices.

Bernard J. Costantino, FAIA, NCARB, provides Moody Nolan deep experience in academic architecture and planning after serving as the university architect at The Ohio State University for 18 years. Prior to that, he worked at NBBJ for 19 years. He will provide additional leadership depth on major projects around the country.

"We are excited to bring David, Tim and Bernie on board as part of our team," said Curt Moody, CEO of Moody Nolan, "I have admired their work for years and know their unique talents and years of experience will contribute to our team of talented architects."

For more information, visit http://moodynolan.com/.

About Moody Nolan

Founded in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, Moody Nolan has grown to encompass 12 cities. In addition to its Columbus headquarters, the firm operates regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Covington, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York City and Washington, D.C. With more than 230 employees, Moody Nolan specializes in corporate, education, sports/recreation, collegiate, healthcare, housing/mixed-use and public service facilities.

