Moody's Assessment from BankPozitif "International direct investments will increase"

News provided by

Bankpozitif

16 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

ISTANBUL, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The international credit rating agency Moody's, while confirming Türkiye's credit rating, revised its outlook upwards in line with market expectations.

Continue Reading
Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif
Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif

Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BankPozitif, commenting on Moody's report, stated that the decision was not a surprising development, saying, "Increasing foreign exchange reserves, declining current account and foreign trade deficits, record-breaking exports, the effects of strong growth, and the CDS premium remaining below 300 are attracting the attention of international institutions. Türkiye had already received positive responses from other rating agencies like Fitch Ratings and S&P. It's not surprising that Moody's has turned Türkiye's credit rating outlook to positive. It was an assessment in line with our expectations, even overdue."

"Moody's decision will act as a stimulant in the markets"

Pointing out that the decision will act as a stimulant in domestic markets, Erkan Kork said, "Until now, credit rating institutions, which have been quite stingy about Türkiye and sometimes made decisions far from objectivity, could not ignore the positive picture. I think international direct investments, especially from the USA and European countries, will accelerate in our country. Global markets are getting out of the holiday lethargy and returning to routine. We are entering a period where foreign investor entries into Turkish Lira assets will accelerate, and new success stories will be written."

"We stand by the economic management"

Emphasizing that the investor meetings conducted by the economic management are bearing fruit, Kork noted: "As BankPozitif, we stand by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the economic management. We will continue to work with all our strength for the success of the policies implemented. The second century of our Republic will be remembered as the investment century. As BankPozitif, in this period when we will celebrate our 25th anniversary, we will continue to contribute to the Turkish economy and provide strong support to the real sector."

About Bankpozitif

Operating in the field of digital banking, Bankpozitif is a Türkiye-based financial institution that enables individuals and businesses to carry out their financial transactions quickly and efficiently through a single digital platform. The bank offers digital investment banking with personalized financial solutions and innovative technologies for its customers!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2318792/Erkan_Kork.jpg

SOURCE Bankpozitif

Also from this source

Erkan Kork de BankPozitif : « 2024 sera l'année de l'accélération des flux de capitaux »

Erkan Kork de BankPozitif : « 2024 sera l'année de l'accélération des flux de capitaux »

Erkan Kork, président du conseil d'administration de BankPozitif, a commenté le bilan de l'année 2023 et les attentes pour 2024. Kork a déclaré que...
BankPozitif Erkan Kork "2024 will be a year of accelerated capital flows"

BankPozitif Erkan Kork "2024 will be a year of accelerated capital flows"

Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif, commented on the achievements of 2023 and the expectations for 2024. Kork stated that 2023 was a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.