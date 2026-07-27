Moody's Upgrades CABEI's Credit Rating from "Aa3" to "Aa2" and Assigns a New Positive Outlook

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody's Ratings upgraded the Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) long-term issuer rating from "Aa3" to "Aa2" and, in addition, assigned a new positive outlook. With these actions, the Bank achieves its sixth (6) and seventh (7) positive rating actions between 2025 and 2026, consolidating its position as one of the most solid multilateral development banks globally.

According to the official press release issued by the rating agency, the upgrade reflects that CABEI's intrinsic financial strength has been structurally reinforced, driven by sustained progress in capital adequacy, portfolio diversification, and institutional governance. Moody's highlighted as another determining factor the material reduction in the concentration levels of CABEI's credit exposures, reflecting proactive balance-sheet management. Additionally, it emphasized that the implementation of the Exposure Exchange Agreements (EEAs) during 2025 and 2026 has contributed significantly to reducing the concentration of the Bank's portfolio and to improving its credit profile. This is complemented by a consistent track record of robust liquidity, stable market access even during periods of stress, and high credit quality of its portfolio, reflected in a 0% arrears ratio.

CABEI's Executive President, Gisela Sánchez, stated: "This upgrade to 'Aa2' by Moody's adds to those granted over the past year by S&P Global Ratings and Japan Credit Ratings, from 'AA' to 'AA+', and confirms that the world's leading rating agencies share the same reading: CABEI is on the right track. Beyond the recognition, this rating milestone endorses the strategic direction we have taken and complements the vote of confidence that our member countries extended to us through the 9th General Capital Increase. It is also the result of a process of continuous innovation that drives us to keep exploring new frontiers and to redefine what a development bank like ours can achieve. The recognition of the agencies, the commitment of our shareholders, and the technical rigor of our teams are the pillars on which we are building the CABEI of the coming decades."

The rating agency also highlighted the approval of the 9th General Capital Increase, which increases the Bank's authorized capital from US$7.0 billion to US$10.0 billion, incorporates Panama and the Dominican Republic as Series "A" Shareholders, and makes capital available for the incorporation of potential new highly rated members. For the rating agency, these elements strengthen the Bank's governance and its capacity to maintain solid capital metrics as it continues to expand its operations.

The new positive outlook assigned by Moody's, in turn, reflects the expectation that the Bank will continue strengthening its capital adequacy, deepening the diversification of its credit exposures, and broadening its shareholder base, signaling a potential rating upgrade should a highly rated member be incorporated, thereby consolidating a trajectory of continuous improvement in its financial and institutional profile.

With this action, CABEI reaffirms its commitment to maintaining prudent financial management that enables it to continue accessing international capital markets on increasingly competitive terms and to support its member countries with resources under the best possible terms.

A Bank Delivering Positive Triple Impact

CABEI is a multilateral development bank with 66 years of experience and 15 member countries, including all Central American countries, Panama and the Dominican Republic, Belize, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Cuba in the Americas; Spain in Europe; and the Republic of Korea and the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Asia. Over the past 20 years, CABEI-financed projects have accounted for approximately 50% of the resources provided by multilateral development banks to the Central American region.

CABEI is rated AA+ / Stable / A-1+ by S&P Global Ratings (November 2025), Aa2 / Positive / P-1 by Moody's Ratings (July 2026), and AA+ / Stable by Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (January 2026). The Bank seeks to leverage its financial strength and core competencies to serve as a catalyst for sustainable and transformative development across the countries it serves.

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SOURCE CABEI