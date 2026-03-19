CABEI positions itself as the first Multilateral Development Bank to issue a Nature Bond

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) successfully executed today a US$100 million private placement in the Asian market with a five-year maturity.

The transaction structured by HSBC and purchased by an Asian institutional investor, marks a significant milestone for CABEI as the first Nature Bond issued by a Multilateral Development Bank and one of the first of its kind globally. The issuance reflects the evolution of CABEI's sustainable funding strategy, mobilizing resources to support environmental protection and biodiversity conservation.

This Nature Bond has been issued under the green categories of CABEI's Sustainable Bond Framework and is aligned with the guidance set forth in Sustainable Bonds for Nature: A Practitioner's Guide, published by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) in June 2025. The proceeds will be used to finance and or refinance a diverse portfolio of nature-focused projects across key categories including Sustainable Land Use, Water Resource Protection, Sustainable Water Management and Nature Protection.

CABEI's Executive President, Gisela Sánchez, stated: "We are proud to issue another landmark and innovative transaction that demonstrates our commitment to financing high-impact initiatives focused on nature conservation, ecosystem restoration, and biodiversity, while supporting policies that advance these objectives. This transaction also highlights CABEI's capacity to implement creative solutions to mobilize resources under highly competitive market conditions, driving sustainable development and economic growth across our member countries."

This transaction represents CABEI's 37th ESG bond placement, totaling over US$11 billion, further cementing the Bank's position as a leading multilateral sustainability issuer with a proven track record in delivering innovative financing solutions to support environmental and social development across its member countries.

SOURCE CABEI