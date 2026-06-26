The CABEI Board of Governors marks a milestone with the approval of a new US$3 billion capital increase and the strengthening of the Bank's governance

OVIEDO, Spain, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CABEI Board of Governors, the institution's highest governing body, today approved several strategic decisions to strengthen the Bank's governance, financial soundness, and relevance, marking one of the most important milestones in its 66-year history.

CABEI Board of Governors celebrated in the city of Oviedo, Asturias, Spain. Results in a US$3 billion capital increase and the strengthening of the Bank's governance

First, the Governors approved the Ninth Capital Increase, raising the capital from US$7 billion to US$10 billion and thereby strengthening the Institution's capacity to support transformational projects in its member countries. The Board of Governors also approved amendments to the Constitutive Agreement to include Panama and the Dominican Republic among the Series A shareholder countries, paving the way for the future inclusion of new, highly qualified countries that will strengthen CABEI's credit rating (currently AA+) and, consequently, its standing in the global multilateral arena.

The decisions adopted by the Board of Governors reflect the member countries' confidence in the institutional strengthening efforts undertaken in recent years, which have been marked by significant progress in transparency, governance, financial soundness, Comprehensive Risk Management, institutional modernization, and positioning, thereby consolidating CABEI as a stronger and more efficient multilateral institution on the global stage.

CABEI Executive President Gisela Sánchez noted that:

"I would like to thank the member countries for their confidence in the vision we have outlined for CABEI. Today, we are reaching a milestone that lays the foundation for CABEI over the next 20 to 30 years: a CABEI that is transparent, technically rigorous, efficient in its use of resources, and focused on being the true driving force behind positive transformation in the countries we serve.

Today, we are not only strengthening CABEI in terms of its governance and financial capacity, but we are also creating the conditions for the development of regional projects for economic, social, and environmental integration, which will transform the lives of millions of citizens in our member countries."

A Bank with a Triple Positive Impact

CABEI is a multilateral development bank with a 66-year history and 15 member countries, including all the countries of Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic; Belize, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Cuba in the Americas; Spain in Europe; and the Republic of Korea and the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Asia. Over the past 20 years, projects financed by CABEI have accounted for approximately 50% of the funds provided by multilateral development banks to the Central American region.

CABEI holds ratings of AA+ Stable A-1+ from S&P (November 2025), Aa3 Positive P-1 from Moody's (August 2025), and AA+ Positive from JCR (January 2026), and aims to use its financial strength and core competencies to serve as a driver of positive transformation for the countries it serves.

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