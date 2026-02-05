Moody's Upgrades Phoenix Rating

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Financial Ltd., a leading Israel-based asset management and insurance company (TLV:PHOE) reported that Moody's upgraded the rating for subsidiary Phoenix Insurance to A3 with a stable outlook.

The upgrade of the insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) from Baa1 to A3 positions Phoenix Insurance one notch above the Government of Israel's sovereign rating of Baa1.

According to Moody's, the rating action reflects Phoenix's strong and improving profitability despite a challenging operating environment, substantial capital and liquidity buffers, broad business and cashflow diversification, strong new business generation capabilities, operational and financial resilience, and leading market position. The international rating agency highlighted that Phoenix is positioned to continue demonstrating strong performance going forward.

The rating upgrade follows the change in Moody's outlook for the Government of Israel on January 30 from negative to stable, maintaining a Baa1 rating. Other banks and financial institutions are often constrained by sovereign ratings, highlighting the distinctive strength of Phoenix's business, capital position, and exposures.

About Phoenix Financial

Phoenix Financial is a leading Israel-based asset management and insurance group traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: PHOE). Group businesses have demonstrated strong growth and performance across the cycle, driving diversified cashflows and consistent dividends. Phoenix serves a significant portion of Israeli households with a broad set of activities and solutions across businesses and client segments. Managing $180 billion in assets, Phoenix accesses Israel's vibrant and innovative economic activity through a robust investment portfolio, creating value for both clients and shareholders.

SOURCE Phoenix Financial Ltd.