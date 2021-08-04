Moog & S3 AeroDefense Expand Global Relationship

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moog, a world leader in customized, high-performance control systems and products continues to enhance its strong six-year relationship with S3 AeroDefense. Recently, the two companies renewed their agreement to appoint S3 as distributor of Moog UH-60 components and systems in multiple countries. The scope of the relationship will increase over 300%, with the opportunity for future growth between the two companies.

"We are very proud and honored to have this growing relationship with Moog. The collective team has been a thrill to work with… all the creativity, collaboration, and focus on customer satisfaction has been truly wonderful," said Paul McBride, Vice President of Global Business Development, S3 AeroDefense.

"Moog is proud of our global support of the UH-60 portfolio. S3 Aero Defense's experience in the UH-60 community provides Moog Aircraft with a great opportunity to enhance our existing customer support," said Paul Blunden, Director International Military Sustainment for Moog Aircraft Group.

Based on Moog's legacy as an industry leader, the agreement with S3 supports S3's position in the AeroDefense market as the go-to for services, spares, and solutions worldwide. In addition to the distribution agreement, S3 is a Moog Authorized Repair Center. Paired with S3's dedication to exceptional customer support, this agreement will provide fleets worldwide with the trusted supplies necessary to complete every mission.

About S3 AeroDefense:

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized Worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 has been focused on quality, innovation and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 is the trusted solution provider to Customers and OEMs.

Additional information about the company can be found at: www.s3aerodefense.com

