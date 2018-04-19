MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly

5/14/2011-2013 Ford Transit Connect (LK013, left front; LK014, right front)

2001-2012 Ford Escape, 2007-2011 Mercury Mariner and 2001-2011 Mazda Tribute (LK015, left front; LK016, right front)

and 2001-2011 Mazda Tribute (LK015, left front; LK016, right front) 1992-2001 Toyota Camry 4-cyl. (LK019, left front; LK020, right front)

1992-2001 Toyota Camry V6 (LK021, left front; LK022, right front)

2006-2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, 2004-2009 Lexus RX330/RX350, 2006-2008 Lexus RX400/RX400H (LK023, left front; LK024, right front)

2001-2007 Toyota Highlander V6 (LK025, left front; LK026, right front)

2001-2007 Toyota Highlander 4-cyl. (LK027, left front; LK028, right front)

MOOG premium-quality complete knuckle assemblies dramatically simplify bearing replacement and save time on many popular late-model passenger vehicle applications, and include all the premium components pre-assembled for a complete repair: MOOG knuckle and backing plate with corrosion-resistant E-coat; MOOG wheel hub; National® bearing; axle nut; and lock ring. By relying on this comprehensive, bolt-on solution, service providers can save time and eliminate the need for special tools or a press, resulting in an easier installation.

"Every month, MOOG continues to expand its product line to offer technicians the best possible, time-saving, innovative solutions to cover their customers' vehicle repair needs," said Christine Tower, Director, Product Management and Business Development, Global Wheel End, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "With the complete knuckle assemblies, we have developed a product that not only saves technicians valuable installation time, but also eases the bearing replacement process on an expanded variety of vehicles."

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®** ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.



Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

