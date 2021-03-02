MOOG® Announces New Control Arm Part Numbers in February

New this month are two control arm and ball joint assemblies (CK623245, front right lower; and CK623246, front left lower) that feature MOOG's High Utilization design, engineered specifically for vehicles that are driven more than most, or that are driven under rough or challenging conditions. Each part is designed for extra strength, performance and durability, featuring enhanced materials construction and innovative design features that provide extra protection and extra-quiet operation to ensure a more comfortable ride. These new parts are available for the 2013-2018 Ford Focus, expanding coverage to more than 1.7 million vehicles in operation (VIO).

MOOG has also introduced premium control arms for the 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy and Outback, covering over 1.2 million VIO. These parts, RK623476 (front right lower) and RK623477 (front left lower), contain installation-ready ball joints that are sealed for maintenance-free operation to help protect the socket from dust, debris and water. Each control arm is designed for direct-fit replacement, making steering alignment and installation easy for technicians, and are engineered to prevent premature failure and deterioration through its enhanced structural strength and e-coat cast iron and steel construction.

"This expansion of our control arms line solidifies MOOG's commitment to offering premium repair solutions to technicians," said Kim Plante, product management lead, Chassis. "As a vital part of a vehicle's safety system, control arms need to be precision-engineered for optimum performance, and MOOG ensures that each part is tested and manufactured to meet the needs of each vehicle for safety and dependability."

MOOG also introduced three new first-to-market control arms in February:



Control Arm (RK643317, rear lower forward) 2011-2014 Ford Edge and 2012-2015 Lincoln MKX Trailing Arm (RK643332, front upper) 2015-2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe; 2014-2019 Cadillac CTS Sedan; 2016-2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Sedan; 2013-2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan; and 2016-2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Control Arm (RK643552, rear center forward) 2016-2010 Cadillac SRX

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

