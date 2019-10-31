MOOG® Expands Parts Offering in October

For more than 3.8 million Subaru vehicles in operation (VIO), MOOG has introduced a first-to-market stabilizer bar bushing kit (K201916, rear-to-frame) for the 2016-2017 Crosstrek and 2013-2016 XV Crosstrek; 2009-2018 Forester; 2010-2019 Legacy; and 2013-2019 Outback. A first-to-market stabilizer bar bushing kit (K201911 and K201912, rear-to-frame) is also available for the 2013-2015 Honda Civic, covering over 1 million VIO.

Also new in October are control arm and ball joint assemblies for over two million Ford VIO, including the 2006-2012 Explorer; 2007-2010 Explorer Sport Trac; and 2006-2010 Mercury Mountaineer (CK80722, front right upper; CK80723, front left upper); as well as the 2006-2012 Fusion; 2007-2012 Lincoln MKZ; and 2006-2011 Mercury Milan (RK623270, front right upper; and RK623271, front left upper).

A front lower right ball joint (K500363) is new for the 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata; 2016-2019 Tucson; 2016-2019 Kia Optima and 2017-2020 Sportage, representing nearly 1.6 million VIO. Another MOOG first-to-market part is a drive shaft coupler (678) for almost 700,000 BMW vehicles on the road today.

"There is a reason that MOOG is known as The Problem Solver in the chassis repair industry: we engineer our products for extended product life and a precise fit so that technicians know that each MOOG part will offer quality and reliability to their customers," said Kim Plante, product management lead, Chassis. "MOOG also is committed to offering premium repair solutions for a wide variety of vehicles in operation, and isn't slowing down when it comes to the introduction of new product numbers throughout the year."

