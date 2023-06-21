Moogsoft Recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moogsoft , the AIOps pioneer, today announced that GigaOm, a leading industry analyst firm providing technical, operational and business advice for IT's strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives, has named Moogsoft an industry leader in its recent report, GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions .

"Ongoing industry reports reaffirm Moogsoft's dominant position as a provider of exceptional AIOps capabilities and we continue to set new standards in the market," said Phil Tee, CEO and co-founder of Moogsoft. "Our unwavering commitment to innovation has fueled our success as we strive to deliver a cutting-edge AIOps solution that drives industry-wide benefits. We plan to maintain our position and extend our lead in the industry."

The GigaOm report compares 30 leading AIOps vendors and equips IT decision-makers with information needed to select the best fit for business needs. The report identifies industry leaders, challengers and new entrants based on a breakdown of each vendor's offering across important evaluation metrics, including cost and value, ease of use, scalability, manageability and maintainability — metrics that drive purchase decisions.

Moogsoft received exceptional ratings in Market Segment, Deployment Model, Evaluation Metrics and Explainable AI categories. Moogsoft is positioned in the inner Leader's circle as a fast mover, pointing to its forward progress in this competitive field. GigaOm's Radar Report notes, "Moogsoft, with its strong AI features, continues to be an excellent, totally agnostic AIOps solution."

Get your complimentary copy of the " GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions " report now.

For more information about Moogsoft and its recent achievements, please visit www.moogsoft.com/blog .

About Moogsoft

Moogsoft is the AI-driven observability leader that provides intelligent monitoring solutions for smart DevOps. Moogsoft delivers the most advanced cloud-native, self-service platform for software engineers, developers, and operators to instantly see everything, know what's wrong and fix things faster. Founded in 2012, Moogsoft has more than 140 customers worldwide

including American Airlines, Fannie Mae, Fiserv, HCL Technologies, SAP SuccessFactors, and Verizon Media. It has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and outsourcing organizations including AWS, Cisco, HCL Technologies, TCS and Wipro.

Moogsoft® and the Moogsoft logo are proprietary trademarks of Moogsoft Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information about the Moogsoft Observability Cloud and its customers' success, visit www.moogsoft.com/blog .

Media Contact

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Moogsoft

317-806-1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Moogsoft