MOOHA Study Proves Impact of Xumo's Out-of-Home Campaign Across Key Metrics

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moving Out of Home Association (MOOHA), a division of marketing industry association, the DPAA, today announced the results of its second comprehensive brand study measuring the effectiveness of a recent moving out-of-home (OOH) media campaign with Xumo. The campaign promoted Xumo's products and services, including its streaming devices, Xumo TV and Xumo Stream Box, which offer a premium interface with universal voice search, and its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, Xumo Play.

Conducted in partnership with Reveal Mobile, the study demonstrated clear lifts across multiple brand KPIs and a significant increase in website visitation, reinforcing the value of moving OOH as a performance-driving media channel.

"Partnering with the Moving Out of Home Association gave us a new, unique way to reach consumers in the Atlanta DMA," said Fern Feisel, Vice President, Marketing, Xumo. "The campaign delivered strong results, both in terms of brand impact and direct engagement. Alongside MOOHA's study, our internal survey confirmed the effectiveness of the approach, reinforcing the value of moving OOH as a strategic channel."

The campaign, which took place April 1 to May 27, 2005, was led by founding MOOHA members Adgile Media, LED Truck, and Wrapify, with additional participation from Allover Media, Can't Miss Us, Carvertise, Firefly, Movia, and Robot.com, showcasing the strength of collaboration across the moving OOH sector.

Key results from the brand study include:

+24% lift in Ad Recall among exposed users





+21% lift in Awareness





+18% lift in Message Association





+26% lift in Consideration

In addition to the brand lift study, an incremental lift analysis was conducted to determine behavioral impact, specifically website visitation. Findings include:

Users exposed to the moving OOH campaign were 61% more likely to visit the Xumo website compared to those who were not exposed.

"Because the campaign's goals were focused on both awareness and direct engagement, it was an ideal choice for this study, which could measure lifts in brand metrics and website visitation," added Noah Klas, MOOHA's executive lead and vice president of membership at the DPAA. "The results clearly demonstrate the campaign's success, showing that moving OOH can drive both perception and behavior in a measurable way."

The study analyzed responses from 1,318 mobile users, divided into a control group of 697 unexposed users and a test group of 621 users who were exposed to the Xumo campaign through digital and moving OOH formats. Respondents were surveyed across various mobile apps to gauge shifts in brand perception and engagement.

MOOHA's study methodology relies on real-world ad exposure matched to historical mobile location data, allowing for accurate identification of exposed vs. unexposed audiences. Surveys were then served across mobile apps in real time and matched back to the control and test groups daily. The resulting data provides a clear, statistically validated view of moving OOH's impact on brand performance.

Link to images of the campaign.

About MOOHA

The Moving Out of Home Association (MOOHA) is an advocacy and marketing organization developed to increase the visibility and convey the excitement of the growing moving OOH advertising sector to the larger OOH and advertising industry. It was established in 2024 as part of the global digital OOH association, the DPAA Collective, with a self-governing member base that includes media owners and measurement organizations who share the goal of increasing awareness and ad revenue to the moving OOH sector. For more information, visit mooha.org.

