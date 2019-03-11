Mook Reynolds is NFL Ready

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Virgina Tech defensive star Mook Reynolds has been training in South Florida, and he is ready for this year's NFL draft.

"We put 20 pounds of pure muscle on Mook and he is really fast. Based on my experience as a Division 1 football coach at West Virginia University and Marshall [University], I believe Mook is one of the two top Defensive Backs in this year's draft. He is perfect for the NFL; he's versatile and can play safety, corner, linebacker, can stop big running backs and is also an excellent special teams player," said Mook's NFL agent Zack Gottfried.

Mook has had an illustrious career, and he played defensive back for Virginia Tech for three years. He is well known for stopping 215 pound NFL RB Alvin Kamara in front of a crowd of 165,000 spectators at Bristol Motors Speedway while both were in college. This is great proof that he can stop big running backs as well.

Mook has had visits from various NFL teams, all of which expressed high interest in him. He played in this year's All Star Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach, where he was a standout player and got requests to meet with NFL scouts before the event even started. Mook was very well received.

Personally, Mook is a wonderful person, and watching him around children is fascinating. Kids gravitate toward him, and he gives everyone time to make them feel special. Mook has never been in trouble in his entire life, and, to date, his record is completely clear. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time last year, but happily the case is now over and he never has to look back.

Without a doubt, Mook is ready to play in the NFL. According to Reynolds, "I am looking forward to seeing the NFL scouts and coaching staff again at my pro day later this month to show them I am NFL ready. To the team that selects me: I plan to give my all to the organization, the coaches, the fans and the community."

