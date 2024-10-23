Moomoo - Cboe 2024 Options Trader Survey Shows Increased Options Popularity

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo today announced findings of its 2024 options trader survey, completed in collaboration with Cboe Global Markets (Cboe). The survey found that options trading has become more popular than ever as more retail investors have gravitated towards basic options strategies in the past few years. Many are now seeking to expand their trading to include new strategies and products, while some cite a lack of knowledge as the main barrier to options trading – highlighting an opportunity to enhance investor education and drive even greater participation.

Many retail traders were first exposed to options trading during the pandemic and are still at the beginning stages of their education. 67% of those surveyed have been trading options for less than three years. However, 49% of surveyed investors trade options on either a daily or weekly basis and 43% trade Zero Days-to-Expiration (0DTE) options.

Moomoo surveyed over 1,000 users at the end of the third quarter of 2024 to learn which customers are trading options regularly, their sentiment towards options, and the resources and tools they are utilizing to trade options. Cboe provided data to help further enhance and support many of the unique insights uncovered by the survey.

The recent surge in options trading is driven by decreasing fees and spreads, improved access to financial information and powerful analytical and educational tools. Income generation is the top reason (67%) why people trade options, followed by risk management. Many options traders are active on a daily or weekly basis and looking for the best possible, real-time information and competitive fee structures to elevate their trading. Surveyed investors also expressed a strong interest in options education to build their knowledge and comfort levels to succeed in options trading.

"Interest in options trading is at an all-time high. As a seasoned derivatives trading veteran, I'm thrilled to see retail investors are entering the space, using rich data and tools. At moomoo, we are committed to providing the best education resources to help the retail investment community," said Neil McDonald, CEO, Moomoo US.

About the Survey:

The Q3 Moomoo Users survey was conducted in September 2024. The survey included approximately 1,000 participants who are registered users of the moomoo app. The data shown in the survey represents the opinion of those surveyed and may change based on the market and other conditions. The survey results provided herein may not represent other customers' experience, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success and should also not be construed as investment advice. Experiences may differ from the ones represented here. Investing involves risks regardless of the strategy selected.

This whitepaper is for informational and educational use only and is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy. Past investment performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. You should consider the appropriateness of this information having regard to your relevant personal circumstances before making any investment decisions.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is an independent third party not affiliated with Moomoo Financial Inc.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Options trading is risky and not appropriate for everyone. Read the Options Disclosure Document before considering trading. Options are complex and you may quickly lose the entire investment. Certain complex options strategies carry additional risk, including the potential for losses that may exceed the original investment amount. Customers should consider their investment objectives and risks carefully before investing in options. Supporting documentation for any claims will be furnished upon request.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU).

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com/us or feel free to email: [email protected] .

