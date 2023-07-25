Moomoo Extends Charting Feature to Mobile Users, Gains the First US Utility Patent

News provided by

moomoo

25 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo users now have a novel charting feature available at their fingertips. Moomoo's Research & Development affiliate has secured a patent for a new method that investors can use to draw and customize charts. This patented feature complements the 38 drawing tools and more than 60 investing indicators available through our services. The automatic line- drawing feature is now also available to U.S. mobile users along with a proprietary self- developed algorithm, which can recognize daily stock data patterns.

Continue Reading

The new patent (US 11,656,750 B2), authorized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, highlights moomoo's commitment to utility innovation and is an essential avenue to further provide users with outstanding product features and services.

"Moomoo is devoted to developing and bringing to market technology that allows retail traders to compete on a level playing field with institutional market participants. This charting feature is an example of one of the unique tools and features offered on the moomoo app that aids its users in their investing journey," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy for Moomoo Technologies Inc.

Moomoo has long advocated and implemented technology innovations related to stock market trading opportunities. With real-time data that refreshes every 0.03 seconds, users can draw a variety of charts to that can help them discover potential trading opportunities or customize technical indicators to optimize their investment decisions.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro- grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 Data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to help their investment knowledge and insights.

Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or contact moomoo's public relations team via [email protected].

SOURCE moomoo

Also from this source

US Retail Investors Express Concerns About Financial Futures, 80% Save for Retirement

Moomoo Hosts Its First Investing Event with Four Popular Financial Influencers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.