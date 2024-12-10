Moomoo Foundation Sponsored the 2024 MoneyPower Conference Hosted by W!se

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Foundation was honored to announce its sponsorship of the 2024 MoneyPower Conference, organized by the educational nonprofit Working in Support of Education (W!se). This pivotal event took place on Dec. 6, 2024 at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) office in New York City. Moomoo's US CEO Neil McDonald hosted a breakout session on the topic of latest trends in the Fintech industry with a focus on retail investment.

The conference, which is free to attend, is dedicated to advancing financial education among U.S. teachers and students. The conference featured a panel discussion with esteemed leaders from FINRA, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Special guests, including Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC Anchor, and Jackie Cummings Koski, a noted personal finance educator, also participated in the event. The discussions focused on the importance of financial literacy for the younger generation in the United States.

During the conference, W!se honored the recipients of its prestigious awards, recognizing Blue and Platinum Star Schools, as well as Gold Star Teachers. These awards celebrate the exceptional performance of students on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.

McDonald said, "Moomoo was founded with the mission of empowering investors with professional tools, essential market data, and crucial financial knowledge to achieve their personal financial goals. We believe that investing should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of gender, age, race, or profession. We are proud to be part of this event and give back to the community in the way that encourages more people to focus on their personal financial health."

"The MoneyPower Conference brings together personal finance educators from around the country for an exciting day of interactive learning about trends shaping financial education," said David Anderson, W!se President and CEO. "Moomoo is one of the trend setters and we are very grateful to the Moomoo Foundation for its generous sponsorship and support".

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

About W!se:

About Working in Support of Education (W!se) Working in Support of Education (W!se) is a leading educational nonprofit based in New York City with a mission to improve the lives of young people and at-risk adults through programs that develop financial literacy and readiness for college and the workforce. For more information, visit wise-ny.org. Follow W!se on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @wisenewyork.

SOURCE moomoo