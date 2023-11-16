Moomoo Launched Mobile Money Podcast Hosted by VP of Strategy Justin Zacks

News provided by

moomoo

16 Nov, 2023, 09:53 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, announces today that its Podcast Mobile Money by moomoo debuts on Apple iOS and Google Andriod platform. The Podcast is hosted by Moomoo Technologies Inc.'s Vice President of Strategy Justin Zacks.

Continue Reading
An intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, announces today that its Podcast Mobile Money by moomoo debuts on Apple iOS and Google Andriod platform.
An intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, announces today that its Podcast Mobile Money by moomoo debuts on Apple iOS and Google Andriod platform.

This weekly podcast will provide market news and insights, and dive deeply into investment ideas and current economic events with a special focus on financial education. Zacks will engage with market commentators, current users, and financial influencers about their personal stories, investments, and trading experiences as well as their journeys towards achieving financial wellness and freedom.

As the spokesperson of Moomoo Technologies, Zacks provides internal and external thought leadership about market dynamics and trading. He helps identify risks and new growth opportunities for the company's online trading business while also assisting in optimizing its existing business lines. Zacks is an active member of the Moo community where he interacts daily with users in a special social section of the moomoo trading app.

Zacks began his career in the trading pits in Chicago and has traded equities and foreign exchange derivatives for companies including UBS and Prudential-Bache Securities. Before joining moomoo, Zacks covered the equities market for Bloomberg News. Zacks received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Please join Zacks and other moomoo community members by listening to the first episode and subscribing to the channel here:

Apple: https://apple.co/466JFPa

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ueJap3

Other streaming platforms: mobilemoney.moomoo.com

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected].

SOURCE moomoo

Also from this source

Moomoo Wins the Best Day Trading Software at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Ceremony

Moomoo Wins the Best Day Trading Software at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Ceremony

The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo, today announced it has won the Best Day Trading Software award at the 2023 Benzinga Global...
Moomoo Lights up Nasdaq Tower in NY Times Square; Receives Best Wishes from Partners and Collaborators

Moomoo Lights up Nasdaq Tower in NY Times Square; Receives Best Wishes from Partners and Collaborators

On 29th October, moomoo's latest advertisement lit up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, one of New York's most visible and iconic billboards. Since...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.