Moomoo Midyear 2024 Investor Survey Findings: Users Remain Slightly Bullish in 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo has recently completed a 2024 second-quarter U.S. users survey. Similar to last year, moomoo surveyed its users halfway through the year to find out how their investing journey has progressed to-date this year and learn what their expectations for the second half will be. Results showed that the investors in the survey are generally trading more often and gained more profits than at this time last year, but inflation and confidence remain as concerns.

With US markets near all-time highs, investors have adopted more neutral tones on markets, see the possibility of a recession, and are split over Artificial Intelligence (AI) stock valuations. Better-than expected first-quarter earnings, solid economic and employment data, and expectations for improved corporate efficiencies largely driven by generative AI helped push markets to near all-time highs at the end of 2024's first half.

Set against the highs, the S&P 500 was up almost 33% as of June 28, 2024 after its recent bottom in October 2023, while the Nasdaq 100 index was up almost 40%, mostly led by gains in AI stocks. In general, 84% of surveyed investors believe technology stocks could outperform other sectors in the second half of the year.

"While many investors have ridden the market highs in the first half of 2024, a cautious tone permeates the survey results. With uncertainty surrounding inflation, elections, recession and the path of rates, investors are expecting more volatility in the second half," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.

About the Survey:

The Q2 Moomoo Users survey was conducted in June 2024. The survey included approximately 1,000 participants that are registered users of the moomoo app. The data shown in the survey represents the opinion of those surveyed and may change based on the market and other conditions. The survey results provided herein may not represent other customers' experience, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success and should also not be construed as investment advice. Experiences may differ than the ones represented here. Investing involves risks regardless of the strategy selected.

This whitepaper is for informational and educational use only and is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy. Past investment performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. You should consider the appropriateness of this information having regard to your relevant personal circumstances before making any investment decisions.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU).

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com/us or feel free to email: [email protected] .

SOURCE moomoo