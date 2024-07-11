Moomoo Secures Seven New Patents; Bolstering Features with Latest Technological Advancements

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo proudly announces that its Research & Development affiliate has been granted seven additional patents in the first half of 2024. These new patents were awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Japan Patent Office, and IP Australia.

The integration of these patented technologies enhances many of moomoo's star features. For example, by leveraging technologies protected by USPTO patents, moomoo develops and refines its Candlestick Patterns and P/L, Positions and Transactions Notes, which are highly regarded by moomoo users. Here's a look at them.

Candlestick Patterns

Moomoo's Candlestick Patterns feature market trends and swiftly identifies patterns with high accuracy, generating more precise outcomes. This advanced tool enables moomoo users to quickly recognize trading patterns, significantly reducing the time required for such analysis. It also lowers the entry barrier for novice technical investors who may not be as familiar or experienced with technical analysis techniques. Additionally, the sophisticated algorithm driving this feature processes vast quantities of data on a batch basis, helping to ensure that the results provided to investors are comprehensive and up-to-date.

P/L, Positions and Transactions Notes

Moomoo's P/L, Positions, and Transactions Notes feature offers a streamlined approach for users to share their authentic portfolio performance with other users through highly-visualized infographics. With a simple click on the P/L & Positions button, users can effortlessly share their portfolio details in a post to the community. This feature not only fosters active participation, meaningful dialogue, and the exchange of knowledge within the moomoo community but it also cultivates an environment of positive self-learning and collective growth--another testament to moomoo's dedication to creating an engaging and supportive investing experience for all its users.

"Moomoo is committed to leveraging the latest technological innovations to develop and refine features that improve the trading experience and empower retail investors to achieve their personal financial objectives," said Justin Zacks, VP of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.

* In 2023, Moomoo's R&D affiliate was awarded Australian Patent No. 2021240732 by IP Australia, and subsequently received the official certification in 2024.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected] .

