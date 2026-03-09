Moomoo Singapore Opens New Bugis Store; partners SIAS to Advance Investor Education in Singapore

Bugis boutique becomes Moomoo Singapore's third physical location and will serve as a financial education hub anchored by Moo Academy.

Strategic partnership with SIAS to expand investor education and strengthen investment literacy among retail investors in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Singapore today announced the opening of its third physical boutique in Singapore, located in Bugis, alongside the launch of Moo Academy, a dedicated financial education hub designed to support the growing demand for structured investor learning.

In conjunction with the opening, Moomoo Singapore and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) also signed a strategic partnership agreement to reaffirm their shared commitment to broadening the base of informed and financially savvy retail investors in Singapore, while uplifting the overall level of investment literacy among market participants.

The new Bugis store builds on the success of Moomoo Singapore's earlier physical locations at 313@Somerset and Jem. Since launching its first stores, Moomoo Singapore has welcomed a steady stream of visitors seeking to join the moomoo community, receive personalised platform guidance, and deepen their understanding of investing.

The latest opening marks the company's next step in transforming physical spaces into a dedicated learning ecosystem for investors at all stages of their journey.

"Singapore has one of the most dynamic retail investor communities in the region, and we see strong demand for more meaningful ways for investors to learn and engage with the markets," said Jeyson Ng, CEO-Designate, Moomoo Singapore. "Our physical stores allow us to complement our digital platform with real-world engagement — providing investors with a place to learn, ask questions and build confidence as they navigate increasingly complex global markets."

More than a retail presence, the Bugis location will serve as Moomoo Singapore's financial education hub, anchored by the launch of Moo Academy — a structured investor education programme that formalises and scales the company's long-standing investment in financial literacy.

Strategic Collaboration with SIAS to Strengthen Investor Education

As part of the launch, Moomoo Singapore and SIAS signed a strategic partnership agreement to deepen collaboration in advancing investor education and strengthening retail investor participation in Singapore's capital markets.

Under the partnership, both organisations will work together to broaden outreach to retail investors through a series of investment literacy programmes, educational workshops and community engagements. The collaboration aims to support the development of a larger base of active, informed investors while encouraging responsible participation in Singapore's investment landscape.

Selected SIAS-led educational programmes may also be hosted at the Bugis hub as part of Moo Academy's programming, creating new touchpoints for investors to access structured learning opportunities and engage more deeply with the investment community.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by both organisations to elevate investment literacy, promote responsible investing, and expand the community of knowledgeable retail investors in Singapore.

"Investor education has always been central to Moomoo's mission. As more individuals take an interest in the markets, it is important that they participate with the right knowledge and confidence. Our partnership with SIAS reflects a shared commitment to strengthening financial literacy and broadening the base of informed retail investors in Singapore, while supporting broader industry initiatives such as SGX's Value Unlock programme to deepen engagement with Singapore's capital markets and strengthen the vibrancy of Singapore's stock market" said Jeyson Ng, CEO-Designate, Moomoo Singapore.

"Investment literacy is essential for investors to make informed decisions and participate successfully in the markets. SIAS has long been committed to advocating for and educating retail investors in Singapore. This collaboration with Moomoo Singapore will allow us to expand our outreach and provide more opportunities for investors to deepen their understanding of financial markets. By working together, we aim to support the development of a more knowledgeable and confident investor community in Singapore," said Mr Ang Hao Yao, Vice President, SIAS.

"The collaboration between Moomoo Singapore and SIAS is a good example of how the key stakeholders of our stock market are working together to build an informed and engaged investor community. In today's environment, the opportunity lies in capturing investor attention and engaging them in ways that bring investing concepts to life. Such active literacy calls for more experiential and practical forms of engagement that go beyond theory," said Ng Yao Loong, Head of Equities, SGX Group.

Extending Investor Education into the Broader Capital Markets Ecosystem

Since its inception, Moomoo Singapore has invested heavily in investor education as a core pillar of its mission. Beyond its digital trading platform, the company has delivered a wide range of initiatives — from large-scale investor festivals and thematic summits to expert-led workshops, online courses, market commentaries and market insights — designed to help investors deepen their understanding of financial markets.

As Moomoo Singapore's investor community continues to grow, these efforts are increasingly extending beyond education to play a broader role within Singapore's capital markets ecosystem, bringing together retail investors, listed companies, and other industry partners on a common platform.

In doing so, Moomoo Singapore aims to strengthen the connection between listed companies and a broader base of retail investors, helping to broaden awareness of Singapore-listed businesses and deepen investor understanding of corporate fundamentals. Over time, stronger engagement between companies and the investing public can support more effective market discovery and contribute to a more vibrant capital markets ecosystem.

Leveraging its large and active investor community, Moomoo Singapore is well positioned to serve as a connector within the ecosystem — bridging companies, investors and market stakeholders while fostering a more informed and participatory investment landscape.

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Moomoo Singapore offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In July 2025, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1.5 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence.

Our achievements include the WealthTech of the Year and Personal Finance Tech of the Year at the 2025 Asia Fintech Awards and the SIAS Best Retail Broker 2025.

