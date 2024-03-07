Moomoo Study Reveals Female Investors Embrace Investment Opportunities Amidst Three Key Challenges

Over half o f female investors in Singapore , North America and Australia are planning to invest more in the future

f female investors in , and are planning to invest more in the future Women across different regions identified three common major obstacles to investing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading investment and trading platform moomoo released the findings from its first global women investor survey, leveraging data to unveil confronting challenges and needs of women retail investors.

Findings showed that surveyed female investors are planning to invest more in the future. Female investors from Singapore, Australia and North America gave a slightly bullish rate to the overall stock market at around 5.3 out of 10 in the survey. Additionally, more than half surveyed females from Singapore and North America, and around 80% of females from Australia said they want to trade more and increase their current portfolio.

Although women's financial confidence is on the rise over the past few years, the survey results revealed a relatively low investment confidence level for women. The findings are based on data collected from 2,288 users of moomoo and its sister brand Futubull across five major markets, including Singapore, the U.S., Canada, Australia and Hong Kong SAR.

Surveyed female investors of all markets opted for a lower mark when asked to scale the confidence level of their investment decisions from 1 to 10. North American female investors demonstrated the highest average confidence level at 5.28, but represented the biggest gender confidence gap of almost 1 point behind the average level of North American males.

In a relationship, surveyed female investors are inclined to make financial decisions together with their partners, compared to male investors. In the survey, 70.8% Australian females and 56.3% North American females said they make financial decisions together with their long-term partners, versus 41.2% and 35.5% reported by male investors from Australia and North America, respectively.

Notably, surveyed Singapore and Hong Kong female investors overall show smaller gender difference in investment confidence, compared to North American and Australian peers. 54.1% of females in Hong Kong said they make all financial decisions by themselves when they're in a long-term relationship.

This survey pinpointed three major obstacles to investing for female investors across all five markets, including limited capital, fear of unknown risks, and limited experience and knowledge of investing. Pioneering financial and investing education, the moomoo team introduces multiple solutions to help female investors navigate their investment journey with resilience against fear. Moomoo encourages investors to grow investing skills and share experiences in its interactive online investing community, where over 20 million investors assemble and free courses covering different investment categories are provided.

"Perceived self-biases may limit women from realizing their full potential in investing. With the right support and resources, investment can become a powerful tool that can redefine a woman's financial resilience." Erika Chiang, CMO of Moomoo SEA said.

While the majorities of both male and female groups believed they trust self-research as the best source to seek financial advice, a certain number of surveyed female investors reported friends and families as trusted source. 34.8% Hong Kong females and 23.5% Singapore females said friends or family members are their most trusted sources of financial advice, while only 17.8% Hong Kong males and 12.5% Singapore males did so.

As ESG investing continues to gain momentum globally, a higher percentage of women acknowledged the importance of integrating ESG factors into their investment decisions. In Australia, 38.3% of female investors find ESG very important in their investment decisions, versus 24% reported by male investors. In Singapore, Hong Kong and North America, over 70% of women think ESG are very important/somewhat important factors in investment.

Click HERE to read the full report of the survey.

About the survey

Moomoo and its sister brand Futubull conducted an in-app online survey among 2,288 users in February 2024 across five markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and North America (Canada and U.S.), delving into their investment behaviors and perspectives on market involvement.

This content is provided by Moomoo Technologies Inc. Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. The content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not investment advice or a recommendation of any specific securities or strategies.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Best Trading Technology 2021, Best Investment Research Tech 2022, and Best Active Trading App 2021 awards from Benzinga and the Best Trading Platform 2022 award from Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

About Futubull

Futubull positions itself as the next-generation of a one-stop trading and wealth management platform that integrates real-time market data, investment transactions, up-to-date news, and trading community. Futubull is currently available on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, providing lightning and secured trading experience to all levels of investors worldwide. Futubull is committed in transforming the market with unparalleled one-stop trading experience which allows investors to access global investible products at their fingertips, in the meantime, to exchange investment insights and enrich investing knowledge from the robust, most fast growing community.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected].

SOURCE moomoo