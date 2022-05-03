Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Bites Land at Kroger

The 100% Cheese Snack Brand Expands Availability into Kroger Chains Nationwide

FERNDALE, Wash., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life just got a whole lot cheddar! Moon Cheese®, known for its 100% cheese snacks, continues the brand's growth in 2022 by expanding availability to 1,800 stores at Kroger chains nationwide. The beloved Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Bites are on Kroger shelves now, available in the Salad Toppings section in four flavors: Cheddar Believe It, Garlickin' Parmesan, White Chedda Black Peppa, and Oh My Gouda.

Moon Cheese®

Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Bites are made with 100% real cheese and offer fans a deliciously snackable crunch. Packed with 10-12g of protein and only 1-2g of carbs, fans often swap traditional croutons for Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Bites for a healthier, more flavorful salad topping. They are also keto-friendly and certified gluten free.

"We're excited to expand the availability of Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Bites into Kroger stores nationwide, giving salad fans and healthy eaters another place in-store to purchase our products," said Brad Lahrman, CEO of NutraDried Food Company, which owns the Moon Cheese® trademark. "Kroger recognizes the quality of ingredients we use in our products. We pride ourselves in our snacks made with 100% real cheese while being packed with protein, yet low in sugar and carbs."

Moon Cheese® Crunchy Cheese Bites are located in the Salad Toppings section of Kroger chain stores in 2oz packages. For more information on Moon Cheese® or to purchase online, check out the e-commerce selection at www.mooncheese.com, or follow along on Instagram @mooncheesesnacks.

About Moon Cheese®

Moon Cheese® is the maker of 100% real cheese snacks that are packed with amazing flavor and a deliciously snackable crunch. Delightfully nutritious, the line of products is packed with protein, gluten free, low in carbs, low in sugar and high in calcium. For more information on Moon Cheese, please visit mooncheese.com or follow along on Instagram @mooncheesesnacks.

