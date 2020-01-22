Moon Cheese Unveils Relaunch, Taking Healthy Snacking to the Next Level

Full of nutrients to fuel consumers for their work day, workout or home life, Moon Cheese brings together over 10 grams of protein, no sugar and less than 2 grams of carbs per 1 oz. serving. The result is a 100% cheese snack that is satisfyingly crunchy with no refrigeration required.

"Moon Cheese is a savory, healthy option that's perfect for on-the-go cheese lovers seeking a snack that provides nutrition from a whole food source," explains Registered Dietitian Lara Clevenger, MSH, RDN, CPT. "Not only is it crunchy and exploding with flavor to enhance your everyday snacking, but it's also low-carb, high-in-protein, sugar-free and contains very few ingredients."

While making healthy choices when eating on-the-go can be tough, Moon Cheese makes it easy by being protein-packed, available in resealable bags and shelf-stable. Enjoy these crunchy bites of 100% cheese on their own or add to salad, soup or any favorite dish in need of a flavor or texture burst.

"As we continue to further accelerate our tremendous growth trajectory, we have energized our brand to reflect that growth and connect more thoughtfully with our audiences," says Mike Pytlinski, CEO of NutraDried Food Company. "We are pleased to provide consumers with a healthy dairy snack that is available at any time and does not compromise great taste or nutritional benefits."

2 oz. bags of Moon Cheese currently sell for $3.99 at major retailers across the country including select Whole Foods, Publix, Starbucks, Target, Wegmans, King Soopers, Shop Rite and REI stores. The relaunch also introduces 1 oz. pouches for the on-the-go-consumer in stores nationwide, in addition to large 10 oz. bags of all flavors on Amazon and www.mooncheese.com.

About NutraDried Food Company

Moon Cheese is created by NutraDried Food Company using patented technologies that remove only the moisture from cheese without impacting the nutrition or flavor. NutraDried Food Company, LLC, based in Ferndale, Washington State, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EnWave Corporation. NutraDried leverages EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV™") technology to produce innovative snack products that meet the evolving dietary preferences of consumers. NutraDried was the first company to produce all-natural crunchy cheese snacks using REV™ at commercial scale.

NutraDried manufactures the clean label snack, Moon Cheese®. This 100% crunchy-cheese snack product is sold across the United States through over 25,000 retail stores. For more information on Moon Cheese, please visit www.mooncheese.com.

