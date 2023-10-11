Moon Mortgage Announces Closed Beta for Trade & Borrow™, the World's First Crypto Loan Margin Account

Trade & Borrow is the Only Product on the Market that Allows Investors To Trade Crypto Assets While Borrowing Against Them

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto lending firm Moon Mortgage has launched its closed beta for their Trade & Borrow™ product, enabling investors to trade crypto assets while borrowing against them. The world's first crypto loan margin allows Moon Mortgage clients to trade like they normally would while cashing in on loans against their crypto. This gives them the ability to borrow against their assets seamlessly, exiting their positions at any time with no origination fees.

"With this beta launch, our clients can become truly crypto native for the first time and do more than ever with their digital assets," Aaron Nevin, Co-Founder, Moon Mortgage. "We are thrilled to take this meaningful step in bringing the digital finance revolution into the real world and bringing our vision for Moon Mortgage into reality."

Institutional crypto lending services are gaining major traction in the U.S., with Coinbase leading the way . However, Moon Mortgage is unique in offering products that can benefit smaller firms and retail investors. The launch of its closed beta marks a new milestone in the integration of digital assets and the wider world of finance for consumers.

"Collateralized loans are great! You can use them for living expenses, vehicle purchases, buying that sweet Rolex, and more. What isn't so great, is losing the ability to trade those assets once you have taken out a loan," said Tristan Marino, Co-Founder, Moon Mortgage. "This is a real innovation in lending and we're the only ones doing it. It's a big step for our community."

The Beta program will support Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC. Across all offerings, Moon Mortgage connects its clients with Anchorage Digital, a federally-chartered custodian that is trusted by institutional firms like Charles Schwab .

To learn more about the Trade & Borrow Beta program and how to sign up, visit www.moonmortgage.io

About Moon Mortgage

Moon Mortgage was built from the needs of its founders, Aaron Nevin and Tristan Marino, two crypto investors who were unable to access financial services because of the existing bias against cryptocurrencies at traditional banks. Today, as a leading provider of crypto lending products and services, Moon Mortgage is dedicated to maintaining a stellar reputation and committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of its community. Visit MoonMortgage.io to learn more.

SOURCE Moon Mortgage