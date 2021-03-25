Moon Mother Hemp's Commitment to the Health of the Planet Becomes a Game Changer for Local Youth

BOULDER, Colo., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the height of the pandemic in 2020 one of the country's leading Hemp Brands Moon Mother Hemp Company joined 1% for the Planet.

It wasn't a time when most companies had profits to spare, but climate change can't wait and neither could Founder Jessica Bates and her husband, COO and head farmer, Edward.

As a woman-owned, family-operated farm, retail store and nationally recognized wellness brand based in Boulder, Colorado, Moon Mother Hemp has always been on the cutting edge of sustainable, biodynamic farming practices to produce some of the finest USDA Certified Organic Hemp for premium CBD wellness products on the market today. Moon Mother Hemp recognized from its inception how the choices they made as a company could positively impact their local community, employees, their customers and the industry as a whole but wanted to do more.

In August 2020 they joined 1% for the Planet and committed 1% of annual sales to the organization--furthering their commitment to environmental protection and stewardship. This partnership also connected them to vetted, mission-driven locally based organizations that are on the front lines of protecting the Planet. In short order they chose to work with Earth Guardians, an inclusive and diverse global youth-based organization with local chapters dedicated to driving environmental and social justice change.

Together this April, Moon Mother Hemp and Earth Guardians will combine forces to host a series of virtual events about hemp as an eco-solution called The Power of the Plant: Hemp Education. This series is open to the public on Eventbrite. It is designed to shine a light on how hemp is a viable solution to the current climate crisis. Industry specialists will speak on a topic chosen by the local youth council of Earth Guardians to educate the audience about everything hemp. Speakers include:

Dani Fontaine , The Colorado Hemp Project

Shadi Ramey , author of Hemp Can Change the World

Saba Tesfay, Vice President of the US Hemp Building Association

David Gudmundsson of Hemp Pack ( Iceland )

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins , Registered Naturopath, Herbalist and Hemp Educator

"Moon Mother Hemp has always been a purpose-driven company, using our platform to make a positive impact in the world. Our partnership with 1% for the Planet is a great way for us to support environmental solutions in a tailored, more impactful way, that combines giving donations, boots on the ground activism, and volunteer work for our entire team. We are so excited to be forging lasting relationships with our partners and taking our environmental impact to the next level." -- Jessica Bates: Founder & CEO of Moon Mother Hemp

About Moon Mother Hemp: Moon Mother Hemp Company is a woman-owned business and Official Partner of 1% for the Planet with a passion for environmentally responsible farming and clean, safe, hemp based natural products. We are committed to providing the highest quality and purest CBD wellness products possible that are Leaping Bunny Certified. Our full spectrum hemp oil supplements and botanicals are gluten free and made from USDA-certified organic hemp, grown on our farm in Boulder, Colorado. Every ingredient we use is organic and carefully selected to support healing and wellbeing for body and mind. Product quality is insured by overseeing each stage of growth and production from seed to sale. For more information please visit www.moonmotherhemp.com .

