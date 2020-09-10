Moon People: The Journals of Lordiah -- New Novel Journeys Through Conspiracy Theories and Creation Myths

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new science fiction novel from Dixon Troyer dives into conspiracy theories, creation myths and the existence of UFOs. Moon People: The Journals of Lordiah is a fascinating, controversial examination of the history of humans and our planet. The book is available now for purchase on Amazon.

In the #1 best-selling book, Troyer asks the question "What If?" Troyer intends this question to open the minds of readers so that they start asking questions about long-held beliefs or long-accepted religious truths.

#1 Best-Selling Book #1 Best-Selling Book

"For me, I've always been interested in conspiracy theories, and I like to question things," explained Troyer. "I was having a conversation with some returned missionaries and I started asking them 'What If?' What if God was an alien? What if heaven is another planet? This began a friendly debate that they were really interested in having because that sort of conversation helps to open your mind. That's what I hope to do this with this book. I'm not trying to be in-your-face-controversial; I'm trying to create entertaining stories that get people thinking."

Through the course of the book's four sections, the story unravels of the father Lordiah and his daughter Luna. The history of Earth begins when Lordiah travels from the planet Heofon (aka Heaven) to mine gold on Earth 4,061 years ago. The father and daughter must travel and live on the moon and on Mars as part of their perilous tales. The book also explores the existence of UFOs and questions why we haven't gone back to the moon in so many decades. Readers have described the book as being packed with adventure, tragedy, drama and comedy.

In addition to being an author, Troyer is part-owner of a boutique gym in southern California. Previously in his career, he was a TV Showrunner, director, producer and writer with hundreds of television episodes to his credits.

For those interested in learning more about Moon People: The Journals of Lordiah or purchasing a copy of the book, they can visit the book's website at moonpeoplebook.com. They can also contact the author at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dixon Troyer, Author

[email protected]

323-547-6064

SOURCE Dixon Troyer