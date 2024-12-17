Moon Surgical Appoints Chris Toth as Independent Board Member Ahead of Commercial Acceleration

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical, a pioneer in laparoscopic surgical innovation, today announced the appointment of Chris Toth as an independent member of its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of experience in scaling and managing commercial operations, Mr. Toth brings extensive expertise in commercial acceleration.

Chris Toth is currently Executive Vice President and Group President of Baxter International, Inc.'s Kidney Care segment, which will be named Vantive upon completion of its pending sale to Carlyle by Baxter. Mr. Toth is the named CEO of Vantive. Prior to his current role, Toth was the CEO of Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, where he spent 20 years in a variety of leadership roles, including President of Global Commercial and Field Operations.

"The appointment of Chris to our board is a transformational moment for Moon Surgical," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "Chris brings unparalleled expertise in scaling commercial operations globally. His leadership, operational insights and vision will be invaluable as we launch the Maestro System commercially and empower surgical teams worldwide."

Moon Surgical's Maestro System is pioneering a new category in soft tissue surgery, addressing the critical need for efficiency in smaller operating rooms and outpatient settings. With its ability to support high-volume procedures while maintaining surgeon control and operational consistency, Maestro is uniquely positioned to transform the care of the 20 million soft tissue procedures performed annually worldwide. Chris Toth's expertise in scaling impactful healthcare solutions combining capital equipment and services, and positioning them for clinicians and providers will accelerate Moon Surgical's efforts to drive broader adoption and sustainable growth.

"I am confident in Moon Surgical's differentiated value and business model," commented Chris Toth. "I'm honored to join the board of Moon Surgical and support their mission to transform the operating room with the Maestro System."

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, is building the OR of the future, one that is efficient, sustainable, and digitalized. The combined power of the transformative Maestro System and the intelligent Maestro Insights empowers healthcare teams to make confident decisions and provide better surgical care for their patients. Founded in 2020, Moon Surgical prides itself on staying nimble, prioritizing innovation, and building a culture of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration among its multi-cultural team members.

