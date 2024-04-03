Moon Surgical Expands to Gynecological Surgery

BESANÇON, France and SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franche-Comté Polyclinic, part of ELSAN, the leading private hospital group in France, and Moon Surgical, a French-American pioneer in collaborative robotics, today announced that the Maestro System is now being used clinically in gynecological laparoscopic procedures.

Dr. Malek Chehab performing an ovarian cystectomy using the commercial Maestro System at the Franche-Comté Polyclinic in Besançon, France. Elsan Polyclinique de Franche-Comté (PRNewsfoto/Moon Surgical)

Over the past few weeks, the commercial Maestro System has been used routinely by eight surgeons across two facilities in France in 20 different clinical indications covering abdominal, bariatric, and most recently, gynecological surgery. Hysterectomy, cystectomy, adnexectomy and ovariectomy procedures were completed following the same onsite, one-hour long training curriculum, as for the previously completed surgical cases with Maestro.

"Performing gynecological procedures using the Maestro was natural," states Dr. Chehab, an OB/GYN at the Franche-Comté Polyclinic in Besançon, France, part of the Elsan private hospitals network. "I could use the same instruments I operate with every day and docking them was very simple. I was even able to have the Maestro hold the uterine manipulator, which is typically done by my assistant holding a particularly uncomfortable pose."

"Maestro's adaptability was already demonstrated in the field of digestive surgery, where the system has been used for pretty much any indication successfully. Expanding our experience to gynecology is an exciting step towards our goal of providing unprecedented surgical assistance to soft tissue surgical teams everywhere," stated Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical.

With over two hundred patients treated to date, Moon Surgical plans on executing its Limited Market Release in the EU and USA throughout 2024, broadening the Maestro System usage to additional clinical indications and low acuity settings.

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, is building the OR of the future, one that is digitalized, efficient, and sustainable. The combined power of the transformative Maestro System and the intelligent Maestro OS empowers healthcare teams to make confident decisions and provide better surgical care for their patients. Founded in 2020, Moon Surgical prides itself on staying nimble, prioritizing innovation, and building a culture of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration among its multi-cultural team members.

The Franche-Comté Polyclinic in Besançon, France is a private ELSAN establishment, whose main activities include surgery, oncology and maternity. It has also become a center of excellence in obesity surgery, carrying out more than 250 operations per year. Today, the Polyclinic has 98 doctors, 150 beds, and welcomes nearly 17,000 stays per year. ELSAN, a leader in private hospitalization in France, has 140 establishments which care for more than 4.2 million patients each year.

